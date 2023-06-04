« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS  (Read 2310 times)

TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« on: June 04, 2023, 10:27:04 AM »
THIS THREAD IS THE WORKZONE OF ALL THE LIVE SIGHTINGS.

This is where ALL the spoiler speculation/discussion of the TAR AUS 7 race goes, NOT in the LIVE thread. It is where we try to thrash out what the LIVE sightings mean.


(If the start is pre-announced LIVE, then we will use that thread for all sightings Start to Airport Departure.)

ALL Discussion of the LIVE Sightings and comments on them go here!




As always, per RFF's practices, we do not spoil the start location (if known) or any non-revealed teams until it is believed that the teams are safely underway. We would never want to put a team in jeopardy or cause them distress or interfere with the actual running of the race. Info on future legs may also occasionally be protected for those reasons. But if you have info to share beforehand, we would love to know, so please feel free to PM or email us! Spoilers are treasured!

This thread will be opened once the race is beginning.  :tup:


Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #1 on: June 04, 2023, 10:27:52 AM »
No posting until we're fully confirmed to have started please!  :waves:
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #2 on: June 09, 2023, 04:25:49 AM »
Awesome work, but that man in navy blue and white to the right of Harry isnt Dane or Bow. Am I missing something? Can see how you might have gotten confused as they are similar.
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #3 on: June 09, 2023, 05:16:34 AM »
With looking through sightings of the Roadblock and the Restaurant task, we can come up with a rough standing of where teams are mid-leg.

Here are Bec and Kate entering the Restaurant:


Here are Harry and Teddy leaving the Restaurant:


From inside the Restaurant, we can see teams waiting in line likely for a queue:




So it's likely that from this picture the current order is:

Harry and Teddy in the lead
Dane and Bow (if that is Dane in the picture)
Alli and Angie
Emma and Hayley
Bec and Kate

From the Roadblock we also see teams waiting around that include Harry and Teddy, Alli and Angie, Emma and Hayley, and Darren and Tristan. All of these teams except for Darren and Tristan were together in the restaurant so it seems these teams are all close together:


Obviously it's impossible to know if the RB or the Restaurant task came first as well as if this is the leading group, a middle group, or the last teams; but it at least gives us some insight into how these teams are doing.
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #4 on: June 09, 2023, 05:19:28 AM »
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on June 09, 2023, 04:25:49 AM
Awesome work, but that man in navy blue and white to the right of Harry isnt Dane or Bow. Am I missing something? Can see how you might have gotten confused as they are similar.

What do we think? Does this look like Dane or not? I think it's possible but not 100% sure



Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #5 on: June 09, 2023, 08:09:53 PM »
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #6 on: June 14, 2023, 09:13:04 PM »
Where could they have gone? Seems odd there have been no new sightings.....could they have gone to one of the 4 East African island nations?
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #7 on: June 15, 2023, 07:19:31 AM »
Since Mauritius and Seychelles would each have gotten spotted by now, perhaps it truly is Madagascar and/or Comoros.
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #8 on: June 15, 2023, 09:53:07 AM »
I know for a fact they did an island, but I don't know how to prove it..i forgot to take a screenshot and the post disappeared immediately.
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #9 on: June 16, 2023, 11:42:35 AM »
Must have been somewhere in SEA, eh?
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #10 on: June 16, 2023, 04:27:32 PM »
Not necessarily. There's six island nations in the Indian Ocean (Madagascar, Mauritius, the Seychelles, the Comoros, the Maldives, Sri Lanka), plus Zanzibar, but they also could have gone further north to Bahrain or Cyprus or Malta or Sicily. Having so few teams leads me to think it's a shorter season, which means it's likely to have bigger jumps between destinations than we've seen in the past. Plus if they were in south-east Asia they would have been spoiled by now, there's just too many people there who care about the show.
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #11 on: June 16, 2023, 04:58:00 PM »
Leg 1: Delhi, India (via unknown Australian Starting Line)
Leg 2: -> Agra, India
Leg 3: -> ?, India? according to Kiwi Jay
Leg 4: -> Penang and/or Langkawi, Malaysia
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #12 on: June 16, 2023, 05:06:14 PM »
Is someone checking social media of the teams? Some of them have to be already active on it, I guess.
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #13 on: June 16, 2023, 05:09:20 PM »
It might well be down to the Final Eight by now if there have been no NELs yet.
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #14 on: June 16, 2023, 05:15:19 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on June 16, 2023, 05:06:14 PM
Is someone checking social media of the teams? Some of them have to be already active on it, I guess.

As it is a celebrity edition, it's completely unreliable to check on social media. A lot of these teams have people running their accounts, including the teams still in.
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #15 on: June 16, 2023, 06:17:07 PM »


Is that Alli & Angie in black next to Emma and Hayley?
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #16 on: June 17, 2023, 09:51:57 AM »
Almost certainly given their mutual appearances in M'sia.
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:58:19 PM »
With the sighting in Cambodia, do we think they're doing 3 legs in each country again? We know they did 2 in India and Malaysia, but I think someone said there was likely a third India leg after Agra.

I feel Siem Reap, Cambodia is most likely leg 7, but we will have to see.
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:20:01 PM »
I really hope they are doing only two legs in each country and there is no more than 12 legs this season considering there is only 11 teams in the cast.
