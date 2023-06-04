« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS  (Read 1527 times)

0 Members and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6600
TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« on: June 04, 2023, 10:27:04 AM »
THIS THREAD IS THE WORKZONE OF ALL THE LIVE SIGHTINGS.

This is where ALL the spoiler speculation/discussion of the TAR AUS 7 race goes, NOT in the LIVE thread. It is where we try to thrash out what the LIVE sightings mean.


(If the start is pre-announced LIVE, then we will use that thread for all sightings Start to Airport Departure.)

ALL Discussion of the LIVE Sightings and comments on them go here!




As always, per RFF's practices, we do not spoil the start location (if known) or any non-revealed teams until it is believed that the teams are safely underway. We would never want to put a team in jeopardy or cause them distress or interfere with the actual running of the race. Info on future legs may also occasionally be protected for those reasons. But if you have info to share beforehand, we would love to know, so please feel free to PM or email us! Spoilers are treasured!

This thread will be opened once the race is beginning.  :tup:


 :ghug:
« Last Edit: June 04, 2023, 10:31:07 AM by gamerfan09 »
Logged

Online gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6600
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #1 on: June 04, 2023, 10:27:52 AM »
No posting until we're fully confirmed to have started please!  :waves:
Logged

Offline Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4493
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #2 on: June 09, 2023, 04:25:49 AM »
Awesome work, but that man in navy blue and white to the right of Harry isnt Dane or Bow. Am I missing something? Can see how you might have gotten confused as they are similar.
Logged
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams. To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 354
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #3 on: June 09, 2023, 05:16:34 AM »
With looking through sightings of the Roadblock and the Restaurant task, we can come up with a rough standing of where teams are mid-leg.

Here are Bec and Kate entering the Restaurant:


Here are Harry and Teddy leaving the Restaurant:


From inside the Restaurant, we can see teams waiting in line likely for a queue:




So it's likely that from this picture the current order is:

Harry and Teddy in the lead
Dane and Bow (if that is Dane in the picture)
Alli and Angie
Emma and Hayley
Bec and Kate

From the Roadblock we also see teams waiting around that include Harry and Teddy, Alli and Angie, Emma and Hayley, and Darren and Tristan. All of these teams except for Darren and Tristan were together in the restaurant so it seems these teams are all close together:


Obviously it's impossible to know if the RB or the Restaurant task came first as well as if this is the leading group, a middle group, or the last teams; but it at least gives us some insight into how these teams are doing.
Logged

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 354
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #4 on: June 09, 2023, 05:19:28 AM »
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on June 09, 2023, 04:25:49 AM
Awesome work, but that man in navy blue and white to the right of Harry isnt Dane or Bow. Am I missing something? Can see how you might have gotten confused as they are similar.

What do we think? Does this look like Dane or not? I think it's possible but not 100% sure



Logged

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53833
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #5 on: June 09, 2023, 08:09:53 PM »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline rtvguy5750

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 5
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #6 on: June 14, 2023, 09:13:04 PM »
Where could they have gone? Seems odd there have been no new sightings.....could they have gone to one of the 4 East African island nations?
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 658
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:19:31 AM »
^

Since Mauritius and Seychelles would each have gotten spotted by now, perhaps it truly is Madagascar and/or Comoros.
Logged

Online Avid

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 341
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:53:07 AM »
I know for a fact they did an island, but I don't know how to prove it..i forgot to take a screenshot and the post disappeared immediately.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 658
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:42:35 AM »
^

Must have been somewhere in SEA, eh?
Logged

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 515
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:27:32 PM »
Not necessarily. There's six island nations in the Indian Ocean (Madagascar, Mauritius, the Seychelles, the Comoros, the Maldives, Sri Lanka), plus Zanzibar, but they also could have gone further north to Bahrain or Cyprus or Malta or Sicily. Having so few teams leads me to think it's a shorter season, which means it's likely to have bigger jumps between destinations than we've seen in the past. Plus if they were in south-east Asia they would have been spoiled by now, there's just too many people there who care about the show.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 658
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:58:00 PM »
Leg 1: Delhi, India (via unknown Australian Starting Line)
Leg 2: -> Agra, India
Leg 3: -> ?, India? according to Kiwi Jay
Leg 4: -> Penang and/or Langkawi, Malaysia
Logged

Online I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 919
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:06:14 PM »
Is someone checking social media of the teams? Some of them have to be already active on it, I guess.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 658
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:09:20 PM »
It might well be down to the Final Eight by now if there have been no NELs yet.
Logged

Online gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6600
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:15:19 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 05:06:14 PM
Is someone checking social media of the teams? Some of them have to be already active on it, I guess.

As it is a celebrity edition, it's completely unreliable to check on social media. A lot of these teams have people running their accounts, including the teams still in.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 