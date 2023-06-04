With looking through sightings of the Roadblock and the Restaurant task, we can come up with a rough standing of where teams are mid-leg.
Here are Bec and Kate entering the Restaurant:
Here are Harry and Teddy leaving the Restaurant:
From inside the Restaurant, we can see teams waiting in line likely for a queue:
So it's likely that from this picture the current order is:
Harry and Teddy in the lead
Dane and Bow (if that is Dane in the picture)
Alli and Angie
Emma and Hayley
Bec and Kate
From the Roadblock we also see teams waiting around that include Harry and Teddy, Alli and Angie, Emma and Hayley, and Darren and Tristan. All of these teams except for Darren and Tristan were together in the restaurant so it seems these teams are all close together:
Obviously it's impossible to know if the RB or the Restaurant task came first as well as if this is the leading group, a middle group, or the last teams; but it at least gives us some insight into how these teams are doing.