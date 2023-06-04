« previous next »
Author Topic: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*  (Read 1301 times)

Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« on: June 04, 2023, 10:23:32 AM »
LIVE sightings will go here!  :hearts:
 
If you HAVE a live sighting to share, help us as much as you can with
WHO (be descriptive, what they look like, is it a male/female team for example, what color they are wearing is helpful)
WHAT are they doing
WHERE (as exactly as possible... street? airport gate? address? be specific!)
WHEN (what time zone?, exact time)
and any descriptions of the action! Pictures are treasured!
 
If you have a spoiler and prefer to share it privately, you can email or PM one of the TAR Detectives or georgiapeach. Your confidentiality will be respected.
 
IMPORTANT! If you find anything posted by someone working in any capacity for the race or by production, do NOT post it here, you can cost someone their job...or worse. PM a TAR Detective or georgiapeach, and we'll see if it can be shared. Thanks!
Same goes for info on FUTURE legs, if you have a spoiler PM a TAR Detective or georgiapeach FIRST please.
 
 
If you are concerned that any info gained from any sighting, FB post or tweet may be private or confidential or just "too much too soon", feel free to PM a TAR Detective or georgiapeach to ask before you post.

Thank you everyone!!  :hrt:
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #1 on: June 08, 2023, 12:45:38 AM »
Someone claiming to have seen them?

https://twitter.com/nithinkd/status/1666654996501524481

Quote
Randomly twinning white guys were being shot by a film crew at the park this morning. One of them started playing with Milo and I was like
whats this the amazing race
Yes. We are the final three
Lol.
All the best man
Your dogs beautiful

The guy who tweeted is based in New Delhi, India. This could also be Hamerotz but would they really be in India so soon after we just had them in Vietnam with five teams?  :duno:
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #2 on: June 08, 2023, 04:59:51 AM »
From Riviolli on Instagram

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/1htwc2
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #3 on: June 08, 2023, 05:46:57 AM »
Looks to be a Roadblock at the Priya Cinema in Delhi

From @normadic.chandan on Instagram

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/nk2wgy
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #4 on: June 08, 2023, 08:01:43 AM »
Blonde F/F team at Aslam Chicken, Jama Masjid, Old Delhi

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/9w7cd5

Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #5 on: June 08, 2023, 08:11:56 AM »
More videos from the same guy.

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/ucrhkr
VIDEO: https://streamable.com/tlros5
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #6 on: June 09, 2023, 03:42:02 AM »
Sightings from yesterday at the Aslam Chicken restaurant:
https://streamable.com/66b3du







I see Bec & Kate, Emma & Hayley, Alli & Angie, Harry & Teddy, and possibly Dane (of Dane & Bow).

Sources:
https://www.instagram.com/mr_danish_jain_786_786/
https://www.instagram.com/aslam_chicken.jama_masjid/
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:08:31 PM »
https://www.jagran.com/lite/uttar-pradesh/agra-city-shooting-of-famous-game-show-amazing-race-is-happening-in-agra-university-gates-closed-23436336.html

Local news article. The show is misidentified as TAR35, but Leg 2 was shot in Agra last Friday.

Quote
For this, the production team of the show has selected seven locations, one of which is Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University. The show will be held on Friday at the Paliwal Park campus of the University.

In Agra, the race will be held at seven places including Mehtab Bagh, LetsBT, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University. The game show team will be staying in the city for the shoot.

The shooting of Amazing Race in University Game Show will be held near Gate No. 2 on Friday, entry will not be allowed from Gate No. 3 on Thursday. In the past years too, the shooting of the game show has been done in many cities of India. These include Varanasi, Kolkata etc. Today on Friday the shooting of this show is starting in Agra.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:20:11 PM »
Slight translation correction on LetsBT. It's ISBT, the interstate bus terminal.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:21:54 PM »
This is a sighting from someone who I talked to and claims to have taken this video yesterday (Friday, June 9th).
You can see Darren & Tristan as well as Emma & Hayley.

https://streamable.com/slannf

I did some research as to where this Ruchi Tea & Coffee stand is located and apparently it's in Agra, India! So judging by the timing of the New Dehli leg taking place on June 8th and this Agra sighting allegedly taking place on June 9th, this seems to be confirmation of leg 2!





Source:
https://www.instagram.com/singhjadons/
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:35:37 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 07:20:11 PM
Slight translation correction on LetsBT. It's ISBT, the interstate bus terminal.

Thank you! Guess this means they took a bus from Delhi to Agra like most seasons.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:38:16 PM »
OMG! I loved every minute in Agra, its a wonderful place.

Hope the tasks are as wonderful as the town!
