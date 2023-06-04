« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*  (Read 450 times)

1 Member and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6546
Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« on: June 04, 2023, 10:23:32 AM »
LIVE sightings will go here!  :hearts:
 
If you HAVE a live sighting to share, help us as much as you can with
WHO (be descriptive, what they look like, is it a male/female team for example, what color they are wearing is helpful)
WHAT are they doing
WHERE (as exactly as possible... street? airport gate? address? be specific!)
WHEN (what time zone?, exact time)
and any descriptions of the action! Pictures are treasured!
 
If you have a spoiler and prefer to share it privately, you can email or PM one of the TAR Detectives or georgiapeach. Your confidentiality will be respected.
 
IMPORTANT! If you find anything posted by someone working in any capacity for the race or by production, do NOT post it here, you can cost someone their job...or worse. PM a TAR Detective or georgiapeach, and we'll see if it can be shared. Thanks!
Same goes for info on FUTURE legs, if you have a spoiler PM a TAR Detective or georgiapeach FIRST please.
 
 
If you are concerned that any info gained from any sighting, FB post or tweet may be private or confidential or just "too much too soon", feel free to PM a TAR Detective or georgiapeach to ask before you post.

Thank you everyone!!  :hrt:
Logged

Online gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6546
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:45:38 AM »
Someone claiming to have seen them?

https://twitter.com/nithinkd/status/1666654996501524481

Quote
Randomly twinning white guys were being shot by a film crew at the park this morning. One of them started playing with Milo and I was like
whats this the amazing race
Yes. We are the final three
Lol.
All the best man
Your dogs beautiful

The guy who tweeted is based in New Delhi, India. This could also be Hamerotz but would they really be in India so soon after we just had them in Vietnam with five teams?  :duno:
« Last Edit: Today at 01:01:48 AM by gamerfan09 »
Logged

Online Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1149
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:59:51 AM »
From Riviolli on Instagram

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/1htwc2
Logged

Online Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1149
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:46:57 AM »
Looks to be a Roadblock at the Priya Cinema in Delhi

From @normadic.chandan on Instagram

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/nk2wgy
Logged

Offline Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4422
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:01:49 AM »
Gamer, your inbox is full :2hearts:

Logged
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams. To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Online Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1149
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:01:43 AM »
Blonde F/F team at Aslam Chicken, Jama Masjid, Old Delhi

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/9w7cd5

From @ahad_abbas_07 on Instagram
Logged

Online Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1149
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:11:56 AM »
More videos from the same guy.

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/ucrhkr
VIDEO: https://streamable.com/tlros5
« Last Edit: Today at 08:20:04 AM by Jjw26 »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 