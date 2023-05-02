« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)  (Read 1969 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1361
HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« on: May 02, 2023, 12:04:47 PM »
LIVE sightings will go here!  :hearts:
 
If you HAVE a live sighting to share, help us as much as you can with
WHO (be descriptive, what they look like, is it a male/female team for example, what color they are wearing is helpful)
WHAT are they doing
WHERE (as exactly as possible... street? airport gate? address? be specific!)
WHEN (what time zone?, exact time)
and any descriptions of the action! Pictures are treasured!
 
If you have a spoiler and prefer to share it privately, you can email or PM one of the moderators. Your confidentiality will be respected.
 
IMPORTANT! If you find anything posted by someone working in any capacity for the race or by production, do NOT post it here, you can cost someone their job...or worse. Let me or Alenaveda of caper  know, and we'll see if it can be shared. Thanks!
Same goes for info on FUTURE legs, if you have a spoiler message Alenaveda or caper or me FIRST please.
 
 
If you are concerned that any info gained from any sighting, FB post or tweet may be private or confidential or just "too much too soon", feel free to PM Alenaveda or caper or georgiapeach to ask before you post.

Thank you everyone!!  :hrt:
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1361
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #1 on: May 02, 2023, 12:05:27 PM »
No posting until the first live sightings please~
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1361
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #2 on: May 02, 2023, 12:06:05 PM »
Logged

Offline Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1112
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #3 on: May 11, 2023, 11:57:02 AM »
I don't really follow this version, but I saw this while looking for TARCAN sightings

Quote
"pretty sure marsh, lauren and i just got cornered by the israeli amazing race that was so weird"

https://twitter.com/poltergieist/status/1656703456806158354?s=46&t=nXXFJ2AUue_l759BOVwsHw
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3944
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #4 on: May 11, 2023, 01:07:45 PM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on May 11, 2023, 11:57:02 AM
I don't really follow this version, but I saw this while looking for TARCAN sightings

Quote
"pretty sure marsh, lauren and i just got cornered by the israeli amazing race that was so weird"

https://twitter.com/poltergieist/status/1656703456806158354?s=46&t=nXXFJ2AUue_l759BOVwsHw

Her friend just QRT'ed it and appears to be in Iceland.

"where is my paperwork i want to opt out of this ****. the israelies do NOT have permission to use my image or likeness"
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1361
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #5 on: May 11, 2023, 01:09:24 PM »
Thanks jjw26 for starting us off.

Quote
They are in downtown Reykjavík, Iceland!


Confirmed! It's the Israeli version!

2 little boys lifted the envelope from the box and took off with it when no one was looking.

A producer chased them down and retrieved it 😂

https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/13esmdc/which_amazing_race_is_filming_right_now_location/
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1361
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #6 on: May 11, 2023, 01:24:15 PM »
Task on Laugavegur.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1361
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #7 on: May 11, 2023, 01:32:47 PM »
Hi Sapir & Lior.  :waves:

https://twitter.com/AmyHarber/status/1656725761389101067

Quote
i just ended up in a crowd shot for The Amazing Race Israel

@PhilKeoghan would be proud

6:19 PM · May 11, 2023
« Last Edit: May 11, 2023, 01:43:25 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1361
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #8 on: May 11, 2023, 02:16:49 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on May 11, 2023, 01:09:24 PM
Thanks jjw26 for starting us off.

Quote
They are in downtown Reykjavík, Iceland!


Confirmed! It's the Israeli version!

2 little boys lifted the envelope from the box and took off with it when no one was looking.

A producer chased them down and retrieved it 😂

https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/13esmdc/which_amazing_race_is_filming_right_now_location/

Reply. The box was down the street from the pastry (I think rjómabollur) task.

Quote
I saw them around several times but the envelope box was in front of the Magic Ice - Ice Bar & Gallery.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1361
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #9 on: May 11, 2023, 04:35:44 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on May 11, 2023, 02:16:49 PM
https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/13esmdc/which_amazing_race_is_filming_right_now_location/

Another reply just posted.

Quote
This is too funny! I was just in Vik (about 2 hours from Reykjavik) and I swear I saw two light beige SUVs with TAR marks on the windshield going in the other direction.
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #10 on: May 11, 2023, 05:59:01 PM »
Wow guys, happy
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3944
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #11 on: May 11, 2023, 06:18:37 PM »
https://twitter.com/AmyHarber/status/1656756864766312448

"i just ran into another filming for The Amazing Race israel and i dont think i want to see how the sausage gets made"

Downtown Reykjavik
« Last Edit: May 11, 2023, 06:24:31 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1361
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #12 on: May 13, 2023, 07:35:47 PM »
U-Turn vote board at the Leif Erikson statue.

13 teams!
« Last Edit: May 13, 2023, 09:39:03 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1361
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #13 on: May 16, 2023, 06:04:34 AM »
They were in Málaga on Sunday and redid the Picasso Roadblock from 34.

Quote
The mythical cubist painting 'The three musicians' in front of the statue of Pablo Picasso in the Plaza de la Merced, a girl in pink trying to decipher the canvas and a camera that did not take its eyes off the young woman and the bronze man from Malaga. The scene took place this Sunday in the central enclave of the capital, which was the setting and the main plot of the recording of a 'reality show' and a 'Pekin Express' type contest. In reality, the filming corresponded to the competitor of this last format, the international franchise 'The Amazing Race', which in its Israeli version stopped last weekend in Malaga to test its contestants, who had to mount a exhibition of the artist from Malaga in the square that serves as the portico of the house where the author of 'Guernica' was born.

A total of 12 couples, each one identified by color, participated in the filming of the Plaza de la Merced in which large frames were installed, in which the contestants of 'The Race to the Million' -also known as 'The Amazing Race Israel'- had to be correctly introducing reproductions of the works of Pablo Picasso, who acted as spectator and guest 'artist' of the show from his stone bench in this space.

https://www.diariosur.es/culturas/tv/malaga-picasso-protagoniza-version-pekin-express-television-20230515121547-nt.html
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1361
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #14 on: May 16, 2023, 12:47:48 PM »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1361
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #15 on: May 19, 2023, 08:20:26 PM »
Yehuda posted an image with the caption "No longer closed on where I am #HaMerotzLaMillion2024"
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1361
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #16 on: May 20, 2023, 02:40:19 PM »
Yehuda posted another photo though it looks like it's from Iceland.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CseUgx1q2H5/
Logged

Offline Zack.

  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1647
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #17 on: May 21, 2023, 11:02:00 PM »
I'm not usually in these parts but it looks like Yehuda was in Zambia a few days ago (possibly Victoria Falls) https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZLRW1M251/
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3689
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #18 on: May 24, 2023, 01:00:21 PM »
Tangier, Morocco

Credit to Steven Beaupre

« Last Edit: May 24, 2023, 01:03:27 PM by fossil-racer »
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1361
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:38:30 PM »
They're in Austria. Specifically Hohe Tauern National Park.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 