« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)  (Read 242 times)

2 Members and 9 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1327
HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« on: May 02, 2023, 12:04:47 PM »
LIVE sightings will go here!  :hearts:
 
If you HAVE a live sighting to share, help us as much as you can with
WHO (be descriptive, what they look like, is it a male/female team for example, what color they are wearing is helpful)
WHAT are they doing
WHERE (as exactly as possible... street? airport gate? address? be specific!)
WHEN (what time zone?, exact time)
and any descriptions of the action! Pictures are treasured!
 
If you have a spoiler and prefer to share it privately, you can email or PM one of the moderators. Your confidentiality will be respected.
 
IMPORTANT! If you find anything posted by someone working in any capacity for the race or by production, do NOT post it here, you can cost someone their job...or worse. Let me or Alenaveda of caper  know, and we'll see if it can be shared. Thanks!
Same goes for info on FUTURE legs, if you have a spoiler message Alenaveda or caper or me FIRST please.
 
 
If you are concerned that any info gained from any sighting, FB post or tweet may be private or confidential or just "too much too soon", feel free to PM Alenaveda or caper or georgiapeach to ask before you post.

Thank you everyone!!  :hrt:
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1327
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #1 on: May 02, 2023, 12:05:27 PM »
No posting until the first live sightings please~
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1327
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #2 on: May 02, 2023, 12:06:05 PM »
Logged

Online Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1039
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:57:02 AM »
I don't really follow this version, but I saw this while looking for TARCAN sightings

Quote
"pretty sure marsh, lauren and i just got cornered by the israeli amazing race that was so weird"

https://twitter.com/poltergieist/status/1656703456806158354?s=46&t=nXXFJ2AUue_l759BOVwsHw
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 