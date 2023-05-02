« previous next »
Author Topic: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)  (Read 497 times)

HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
LIVE sightings will go here!  :hearts:
 
If you HAVE a live sighting to share, help us as much as you can with
WHO (be descriptive, what they look like, is it a male/female team for example, what color they are wearing is helpful)
WHAT are they doing
WHERE (as exactly as possible... street? airport gate? address? be specific!)
WHEN (what time zone?, exact time)
and any descriptions of the action! Pictures are treasured!
 
If you have a spoiler and prefer to share it privately, you can email or PM one of the moderators. Your confidentiality will be respected.
 
IMPORTANT! If you find anything posted by someone working in any capacity for the race or by production, do NOT post it here, you can cost someone their job...or worse. Let me or Alenaveda of caper  know, and we'll see if it can be shared. Thanks!
Same goes for info on FUTURE legs, if you have a spoiler message Alenaveda or caper or me FIRST please.
 
 
If you are concerned that any info gained from any sighting, FB post or tweet may be private or confidential or just "too much too soon", feel free to PM Alenaveda or caper or georgiapeach to ask before you post.

Thank you everyone!!  :hrt:
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
No posting until the first live sightings please~
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
I don't really follow this version, but I saw this while looking for TARCAN sightings

Quote
"pretty sure marsh, lauren and i just got cornered by the israeli amazing race that was so weird"

https://twitter.com/poltergieist/status/1656703456806158354?s=46&t=nXXFJ2AUue_l759BOVwsHw
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Quote from: Jjw26 on Today at 11:57:02 AM
I don't really follow this version, but I saw this while looking for TARCAN sightings

Quote
"pretty sure marsh, lauren and i just got cornered by the israeli amazing race that was so weird"

https://twitter.com/poltergieist/status/1656703456806158354?s=46&t=nXXFJ2AUue_l759BOVwsHw

Her friend just QRT'ed it and appears to be in Iceland.

"where is my paperwork i want to opt out of this ****. the israelies do NOT have permission to use my image or likeness"
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Thanks jjw26 for starting us off.

Quote
They are in downtown Reykjavík, Iceland!


Confirmed! It's the Israeli version!

2 little boys lifted the envelope from the box and took off with it when no one was looking.

A producer chased them down and retrieved it 😂

https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/13esmdc/which_amazing_race_is_filming_right_now_location/
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Task on Laugavegur.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Hi Sapir & Lior.  :waves:

https://twitter.com/AmyHarber/status/1656725761389101067

Quote
i just ended up in a crowd shot for The Amazing Race Israel

@PhilKeoghan would be proud

6:19 PM · May 11, 2023
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 01:09:24 PM
Thanks jjw26 for starting us off.

Quote
They are in downtown Reykjavík, Iceland!


Confirmed! It's the Israeli version!

2 little boys lifted the envelope from the box and took off with it when no one was looking.

A producer chased them down and retrieved it 😂

https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/13esmdc/which_amazing_race_is_filming_right_now_location/

Reply. The box was down the street from the pastry (I think rjómabollur) task.

Quote
I saw them around several times but the envelope box was in front of the Magic Ice - Ice Bar & Gallery.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 02:16:49 PM
https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/13esmdc/which_amazing_race_is_filming_right_now_location/

Another reply just posted.

Quote
This is too funny! I was just in Vik (about 2 hours from Reykjavik) and I swear I saw two light beige SUVs with TAR marks on the windshield going in the other direction.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Wow guys, happy
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
https://twitter.com/AmyHarber/status/1656756864766312448

"i just ran into another filming for The Amazing Race israel and i dont think i want to see how the sausage gets made"

Downtown Reykjavik
