Pretty disappointed in the casting this season. They seem to favour minor celebrities/trauma survivors/people who have made the news over normal people. Just because you have a sad backstory doesn't necessarily make you an interesting person.



Producers tend to cast these types of people for two reasons: (1) they have a draw to them and (2) it allows them to better-craft stories and arcs because this still needs to be an edited and fully-formed show.Every single time people clamour that the cast 'isn't normal people', they forget how poorly-received TAR4, TAR15, TAR22, TAR27, and TAR32 were when they aired with people who were as normal as they could get. Amongst people complaining about the route (that probably has a lot of tax breaks), the sponsors (which bring in the prize as a whole now), and the tasks, every single year, it's surprising that people don't think that these choices are the reason the show can still exist.There is no 'going back to an old way that works'. It's this or nothing. I just wish people would say they prefer nothing instead of beating around the bush.