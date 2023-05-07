Pretty disappointed in the casting this season. They seem to favour minor celebrities/trauma survivors/people who have made the news over normal people. Just because you have a sad backstory doesn't necessarily make you an interesting person.



Have to agree. This easily feels like the most TARUS-style cast Canada ever had, a lot of them have prior notoriety/fans and were undoubtedly recruited to bring new eyes in (the problem with that model is those viewers only tend to stay as long as their team does).I'd been predicting a Broncos survivor the last 2 seasons, Gail and Gisele are big-name athletes, and Kimora and Starzy are probably there because former producer Mike Bickerton now works on Canada's Drag Race.