I have no clue where Gesgapegiag is tho lol
Lily's team mate?https://instagram.com/martini.del.grace?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==Grace Lowes
FYI Lily is the granddaughter of artist Robert Bateman
Pretty disappointed in the casting this season. They seem to favour minor celebrities/trauma survivors/people who have made the news over normal people. Just because you have a sad backstory doesn't necessarily make you an interesting person.
Kimora and Starzy are probably there because former producer Mike Bickerton now works on Canada's Drag Race.
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 02:22:32 PMKimora and Starzy are probably there because former producer Mike Bickerton now works on Canada's Drag Race.It's funny because there is a pair of Canada's Drag Race contestants (Miss Fiercalicious and Kimmy Couture) who did apply for the show yet weren't cast.
