Author Topic: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS  (Read 7095 times)

Offline Jjw26

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #50 on: May 07, 2023, 12:50:14 PM »
Last team is Deven James (@deven.james) & Amanda Larocque (@amandalalq). First Nations couple of the mi'kmaq tribe from Gesgapegiag, Quebec. Amanda is the Director of Health and Social Services at Gesgapegiag Health & Community Services. Can't find any information on what Deven does but they both seem to be avid hikers and skiers.
Offline Jjw26

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #51 on: May 07, 2023, 01:02:17 PM »
All we have left to ID is Lily's partner but I've looked everywhere for her and it's as if she doesn't exist. :duno:
Online Maanca

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #52 on: May 07, 2023, 01:04:00 PM »
Mi'kmaq is a nation not cast before. Joel & Ashley were Cree, James was Anishinaabe, Anthony was Navajo, and Jesse & Marika were Inuit.

Great work with the ID's, all!
Offline stunami

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #53 on: May 07, 2023, 01:06:03 PM »
OMG SOO COOL!!! :conf: :conf: :conf:
A team from Quebec that is not from Montreal, amazing! (Im from Montréal so I'm aloud to say it)
I have no clue where Gesgapegiag is tho lol
Offline Jjw26

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #54 on: May 07, 2023, 01:08:12 PM »
Quote from: stunami on May 07, 2023, 01:06:03 PM

I have no clue where Gesgapegiag is tho lol
It's a First Nations reserves on the south shore of the Gaspésie
Offline stunami

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #55 on: May 07, 2023, 01:46:43 PM »
Very cool!
I still dont understand how they dont do more rural quebec legs like Gaspésie or Rimouski!
Maybe they will do it this year!!
Offline georgiapeach

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #56 on: May 12, 2023, 06:53:35 AM »
Great work Team!! SO proud of you all!!




 :cheer: :ghug: :cheer:
Offline jeanyesbc

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #57 on: June 20, 2023, 11:32:40 AM »
Lily's team mate?
https://instagram.com/martini.del.grace?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Grace Lowes
Both her and Lily got Loran scholarships
« Last Edit: June 20, 2023, 11:52:35 AM by jeanyesbc »
Offline Jjw26

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #58 on: June 20, 2023, 11:33:39 AM »
Offline Max K

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #59 on: June 20, 2023, 11:43:18 AM »
Quote from: jeanyesbc on June 20, 2023, 11:32:40 AM
Lily's team mate?
https://instagram.com/martini.del.grace?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Grace Lowes

Thanks for the find Jean  :cheer: :cheer:

we have all the teams!!

 :hfive: I just noticed that you id the first team and the last team member WOW
Offline Jjw26

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #60 on: June 20, 2023, 12:09:06 PM »
Looks like she's from Niagara (and she was eliminated right before the NOTL leg omg).

And she seems to have just created her Instagram a couple weeks ago.
Offline jeanyesbc

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #61 on: June 20, 2023, 12:27:29 PM »
FYI  Lily is the granddaughter of artist Robert Bateman
Offline Jjw26

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #62 on: June 20, 2023, 12:39:35 PM »
Quote from: jeanyesbc on June 20, 2023, 12:27:29 PM
FYI  Lily is the granddaughter of artist Robert Bateman
Her whole family seems to be artists (although she majored and works in a STEM related field now). Didn't realize she had a famous family member.
Online Linda BC2

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #63 on: June 21, 2023, 10:08:03 AM »
On Instagram they are slowly revealing the cast:

First up - Derek and Jaspal from Richmond, BC are making the leap from YouTube to The #AmazingRaceCanada
Offline Jjw26

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #64 on: June 21, 2023, 10:28:59 AM »
The whole cast is now on CTV's website and interviews can be seen ungeoblocked on YouTube
Online Maanca

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #65 on: June 21, 2023, 11:20:39 AM »
Thank goodness Team Drag Race's full team photo wasn't those Black Lives Matter shirts with a blood pattern that they wore in the back photos. I was worried it might violate some ToS on the Amazing Race Fandom to use.
Offline Travejunkie

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 09:48:56 AM »
Pretty disappointed in the casting this season.  They seem to favour minor celebrities/trauma survivors/people who have made the news over normal people.  Just because you have a sad backstory doesn't necessarily make you an interesting person. 
Online Maanca

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #67 on: Today at 02:22:32 PM »
Quote from: Travejunkie on Yesterday at 09:48:56 AM
Pretty disappointed in the casting this season.  They seem to favour minor celebrities/trauma survivors/people who have made the news over normal people.  Just because you have a sad backstory doesn't necessarily make you an interesting person.

Have to agree. This easily feels like the most TARUS-style cast Canada ever had, a lot of them have prior notoriety/fans and were undoubtedly recruited to bring new eyes in (the problem with that model is those viewers only tend to stay as long as their team does).

I'd been predicting a Broncos survivor the last 2 seasons, Gail and Gisele are big-name athletes, and Kimora and Starzy are probably there because former producer Mike Bickerton now works on Canada's Drag Race.
Offline Jjw26

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #68 on: Today at 02:29:54 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 02:22:32 PM
Kimora and Starzy are probably there because former producer Mike Bickerton now works on Canada's Drag Race.
It's funny because there is a pair of Canada's Drag Race contestants (Miss Fiercalicious and Kimmy Couture) who did apply for the show yet weren't cast.
Online Maanca

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #69 on: Today at 02:35:14 PM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on Today at 02:29:54 PM
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 02:22:32 PM
Kimora and Starzy are probably there because former producer Mike Bickerton now works on Canada's Drag Race.
It's funny because there is a pair of Canada's Drag Race contestants (Miss Fiercalicious and Kimmy Couture) who did apply for the show yet weren't cast.

What makes me think that is how heavily they've been promoted already in the two days since they were announced.
