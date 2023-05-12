Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 12, 2023, 11:15:11 PMQuote from: Xoruz on May 11, 2023, 04:24:53 PMQuote from: fossil-racer on May 11, 2023, 04:12:38 PMfull international route. I would love to see that instead of Toronto, Calgary and Ontario for a milestone season.Legally this can't happen under Canadian content law.Can you explain more please??Basically, to receive government funding, a TV or movie production must feature a certain percentage of exclusively "Canadian" content. Which in short means a route entirely outside Canada is impossible unless they did it on their own dime.This law really stifles creativity in a sense, but it protects Canadian productions from being too Americanized.
I dont know why this specifically bothers me, but it bugs me how the route itself tends to criss cross. Why do provinces hold non-consecutive legs? Like, why not have three legs in Ontario (NOTL, Windsor, Toronto) and THEN go to Saguenay? I know its a very minor thing but it just irks me for some reason. Maybe its just me.
So today is the finale. They really have cut back to a 10 leg race
Both Tyler teams making the finale. At this point, you'd be making a mistake if you don't run the race with someone named Tyler.
Considering how both are still in and the name's track record in TARUS history, it was about time for TAR Canada to get a winner named Tyler eh? Assuming the Windsor leg eliminated our 6th placer, there's a decent chance both of them make the Final 3 at this rate.
