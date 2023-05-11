« previous next »
TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Yesterday at 11:26:11 PM
Yesterday at 11:21:02 PM
Yesterday at 11:15:11 PM
May 11, 2023, 04:24:53 PM
May 11, 2023, 04:12:38 PM
full international route. I would love to see that instead of Toronto, Calgary and Ontario for a milestone season.

Legally this can't happen under Canadian content law.

Can you explain more please??

Basically, to receive government funding, a TV or movie production must feature a certain percentage of exclusively "Canadian" content. Which in short means a route entirely outside Canada is impossible unless they did it on their own dime.

This law really stifles creativity in a sense, but it protects Canadian productions from being too Americanized.

Thanks! I don't think I knew that!
