Quote from: georgiapeach on May 12, 2023, 11:15:11 PMQuote from: Xoruz on May 11, 2023, 04:24:53 PMQuote from: fossil-racer on May 11, 2023, 04:12:38 PMfull international route. I would love to see that instead of Toronto, Calgary and Ontario for a milestone season.Legally this can't happen under Canadian content law.Can you explain more please??Basically, to receive government funding, a TV or movie production must feature a certain percentage of exclusively "Canadian" content. Which in short means a route entirely outside Canada is impossible unless they did it on their own dime.This law really stifles creativity in a sense, but it protects Canadian productions from being too Americanized.
I dont know why this specifically bothers me, but it bugs me how the route itself tends to criss cross. Why do provinces hold non-consecutive legs? Like, why not have three legs in Ontario (NOTL, Windsor, Toronto) and THEN go to Saguenay? I know its a very minor thing but it just irks me for some reason. Maybe its just me.
So today is the finale. They really have cut back to a 10 leg race
Both Tyler teams making the finale. At this point, you'd be making a mistake if you don't run the race with someone named Tyler.
