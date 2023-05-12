« previous next »
TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*

georgiapeach

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #125 on: May 12, 2023, 11:26:11 PM
Maanca on May 12, 2023, 11:21:02 PM
georgiapeach on May 12, 2023, 11:15:11 PM
Xoruz on May 11, 2023, 04:24:53 PM
fossil-racer on May 11, 2023, 04:12:38 PM
full international route. I would love to see that instead of Toronto, Calgary and Ontario for a milestone season.

Legally this can't happen under Canadian content law.

Can you explain more please??

Basically, to receive government funding, a TV or movie production must feature a certain percentage of exclusively "Canadian" content. Which in short means a route entirely outside Canada is impossible unless they did it on their own dime.

This law really stifles creativity in a sense, but it protects Canadian productions from being too Americanized.

Thanks! I don't think I knew that!
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 06:24:28 PM
Brannockdevice on May 12, 2023, 12:24:16 PM
I dont know why this specifically bothers me, but it bugs me how the route itself tends to criss cross. Why do provinces hold non-consecutive legs? Like, why not have three legs in Ontario (NOTL, Windsor, Toronto) and THEN go to Saguenay? I know its a very minor thing but it just irks me for some reason. Maybe its just me.

It's been a thing since TARCAN3 went from BC to AB then back to BC for its last three legs; it's no coincidence that the best routes/seasons avoid this trap, i.e. 1/2/4.
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #127 on: Today at 12:45:45 PM
Both Tyler teams making the finale. At this point, you'd be making a mistake if you don't run the race with someone named Tyler.
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #128 on: Today at 01:59:05 PM
So today is the finale. They really have cut back to a 10 leg race  :groan:
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #129 on: Today at 02:01:40 PM
Maanca on Today at 01:59:05 PM
So today is the finale. They really have cut back to a 10 leg race  :groan:
I don't think we can say for certain it's only 10 legs. We could've missed a leg anywhere or there could've been another KOR leg that ran all in one day that we missed. A lot of possibilities. I don't think we'll know for certain if it's 10 or 11 until it airs.
Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #130 on: Today at 02:07:09 PM
The only real gap is in between ~ Leg 3-4. Is it possible we missed a fifth BC leg?  :duno:
Avid

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #131 on: Today at 04:38:42 PM
Dance,rhythm task in the finale reminds...  :clap2: :)x The boys WILL struggle .Nice  dance show in kilts
Avid

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #132 on: Today at 04:39:39 PM
Jjw26 on Today at 12:45:45 PM
Both Tyler teams making the finale. At this point, you'd be making a mistake if you don't run the race with someone named Tyler.
Exactly 💯
