Jack3257

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 24
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 04:57:43 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 08:15:35 AM
So four consecutive episodes in BC...?

Leg 1: Calgary via Winnipeg
Leg 2: Smithers
Leg 3: Squamish?
Leg 4: Victoria (+ Esquimalt and Langford?)
Leg 5: Tofino


Honestly, I think that we have something wrong, I can't imagine more than three consecutive BC legs. 

Also, BC seems to be there go-to for backup legs when plans fall through, so I feel like we might have had a cancelled international destination or visit to one of the territories. 
Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3892
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 05:12:34 PM »
They filmed in Esquimalt yesterday, right? There's a chance it could have been one of those legs with a HOO in the middle, then they drove to Tofino.
Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 961
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 05:21:26 PM »
I'm pretty sure they filmed in Esquimalt on the 29th and then began this leg yesterday with them driving to Hotel Zed in Tofino where there was either a sign up board or a HOO for the rest of the leg to be ran today.
Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4032
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 05:26:49 PM »
 BC and Ontario are known for the best subsidies in the Canadian film industry. I am assuming the former (and possibly latter) opened up the cheque book to for more legs. Always follow the $
Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3892
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 05:29:16 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on Yesterday at 05:26:49 PM
BC and Ontario are known for the best subsidies in the Canadian film industry. I am assuming the former (and possibly latter) opened up the cheque book to for more legs. Always follow the $

Yeah, that's true. The Vancouver region's basically "Hollywood North"
Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 961
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 05:38:25 PM »
The guy with the pit stop video said he saw two women check in to the pit stop after Kat & Tyler. I assume that's the redhead/blonde team but he said they had hats on so he couldn't see the hair color. He said they looked defeated but if I heard Jon correctly say "team number 3" to Kat & Tyler in that video then I don't think they could've been eliminated.
Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 961
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 06:19:59 PM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on April 30, 2023, 11:49:02 PM
They're going somewhere to Tofino?

Update: in the comments she said they're going to "Hotel Z" in Tofino

https://www.facebook.com/100070168605253/posts/521847436830872/?mibextid=cr9u03
This woman said that the team that asked her for directions last night were two men in florescent yellow (Jas and Derek)
Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 385
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 08:06:56 PM »
What are the chances we have a MegaLeg for leg 3?

Leg 2 in Smithers
Leg 3A in Squamish(?)
Leg 3B in Greater Victoria
Leg 4 in Tofino
stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1012
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 09:58:24 PM »
If this was the case, it would probably be the 2 Vancouver Island that would be the megaleg
Avid

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 10:56:22 PM »
Let's b real ,this would be the first time 4 a mega leg in canada...
Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 961
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #110 on: Today at 08:10:00 AM »
A dive challenge at the same beach as the pit stop sounds like that was probably the final task for the leg
Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #111 on: Today at 10:00:00 AM »
Ben/Anwar safe up to Leg 4.
Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3892
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #112 on: Today at 10:10:48 AM »
Quote from: Avid on Yesterday at 10:56:22 PM
Let's b real ,this would be the first time 4 a mega leg in canada...

Season 7, Leg 9 essentially was a Megaleg lol

10 hour train from Quebec City to Toronto
Task
Hours of Operation
17 hour bus from Toronto to Thunder Bay
Rest of leg

This doesn't cover nearly the distance.
Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #113 on: Today at 11:26:37 AM »
A MegaLeg is merely a glorified/rebranded/etc. To-Be-Continued round.
stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1012
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #114 on: Today at 11:51:30 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 10:10:48 AM
Quote from: Avid on Yesterday at 10:56:22 PM
Let's b real ,this would be the first time 4 a mega leg in canada...

Season 7, Leg 9 essentially was a Megaleg lol

10 hour train from Quebec City to Toronto
Task
Hours of Operation
17 hour bus from Toronto to Thunder Bay
Rest of leg

This doesn't cover nearly the distance.

That's a very good point, looking back at TARC7's timeline, the Charlevoix leg took place on May 10, it was keep on racing. they slept in Quebec city, took on the train on May 11, arrived in Toronto that evening. Left on the 12th for the 17h bus and then arrived and had the leg on May 13th.

Here is what we know for the Vancouver Island parts:


April 26th: Leg 3 is happening, teams arrive in Vancouver and finish in Whistler. I don't know if we can date the video from the Whistler pitstart...If it's the 28th, then that means that we probably have 2 legs on Vancouver Island.

April 29th: Filming (maybe b-roll) in Esquimalt
April 30th: Filming in Victoria, someone said they were going to Tofino
May 1: Pitstop in Tofino

So it's possible that this is all just leg 4:
Filmed April 30th- May 1 with a long bus ride in between, and that April 29th was just Jon filming b-roll footage.
No teams were spotted on the 29th I think.

I just don't want to believe it's four bc legs in a row lol
Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 961
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #115 on: Today at 12:06:16 PM »
Quote from: stunami on Today at 11:51:30 AM
April 29th: Filming (maybe b-roll) in Esquimalt
April 30th: Filming in Victoria, someone said they were going to Tofino
May 1: Pitstop in Tofino

So it's possible that this is all just leg 4:
Filmed April 30th- May 1 with a long bus ride in between, and that April 29th was just Jon filming b-roll footage.
No teams were spotted on the 29th I think.
Jon filmed B-roll at the castle on the 28th (per the guy on Reddit). Filming for the leg in Victoria was the 29th (from the woman on Facebook). Then teams traveled from Victoria to Tofino for Leg 5 starting in the evening of the 30th, HOO or sign up at Hotel Zed (spec), and then finished filming the Tofino leg the next morning with a pit stop around 1 PM Pacific (that's when Kat & Tyler checked in).
Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #116 on: Today at 12:51:50 PM »
TARCAN7 also filmed pre-pandemic, so it's a less than ideal precedent.
Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 961
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #117 on: Today at 03:16:21 PM »
Kiwi and I have worked out from the Ben & Anwar TikTok video that they're saying "Route Info. Drive yourself to _____ Vancouver Island _______. Once there, _____ to the Malahat SkyWalk..." We can't make out after or what's being said in the "____" parts that but the Malahat SkyWalk is on Vancouver Island near Victoria. So that is in fact the pit start for the Greater Victoria leg.
fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3679
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #118 on: Today at 03:21:35 PM »
I wonder if these confessional images are indicative of rough placement order. We know the FF team checked in after Tyler/Katrina. Could the 3 teams (Jas/Derek, Tyler/Kayleen and Purple MF) have checked in after?

Just a thought
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 961
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #119 on: Today at 04:24:59 PM »
So the only teams not spotted either in or heading to Tofino are Gisele & Gail, Allison & Eddie and Joel & Shayla. With a Speedbump being seen in Leg 4, it would be logical to conclude I think that we are at the final 7 in Tofino with those 3 being eliminated. Idk if Kimora & Starzy being the only ones not seen doing a confessional means anything or not.
