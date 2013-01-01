« previous next »
Author Topic: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers  (Read 5199 times)

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #100 on: Today at 04:57:43 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Today at 08:15:35 AM
So four consecutive episodes in BC...?

Leg 1: Calgary via Winnipeg
Leg 2: Smithers
Leg 3: Squamish?
Leg 4: Victoria (+ Esquimalt and Langford?)
Leg 5: Tofino


Honestly, I think that we have something wrong, I can't imagine more than three consecutive BC legs. 

Also, BC seems to be there go-to for backup legs when plans fall through, so I feel like we might have had a cancelled international destination or visit to one of the territories. 
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #101 on: Today at 05:12:34 PM »
They filmed in Esquimalt yesterday, right? There's a chance it could have been one of those legs with a HOO in the middle, then they drove to Tofino.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #102 on: Today at 05:21:26 PM »
I'm pretty sure they filmed in Esquimalt on the 29th and then began this leg yesterday with them driving to Hotel Zed in Tofino where there was either a sign up board or a HOO for the rest of the leg to be ran today.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #103 on: Today at 05:26:49 PM »
 BC and Ontario are known for the best subsidies in the Canadian film industry. I am assuming the former (and possibly latter) opened up the cheque book to for more legs. Always follow the $
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #104 on: Today at 05:29:16 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 05:26:49 PM
BC and Ontario are known for the best subsidies in the Canadian film industry. I am assuming the former (and possibly latter) opened up the cheque book to for more legs. Always follow the $

Yeah, that's true. The Vancouver region's basically "Hollywood North"
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #105 on: Today at 05:38:25 PM »
The guy with the pit stop video said he saw two women check in to the pit stop after Kat & Tyler. I assume that's the redhead/blonde team but he said they had hats on so he couldn't see the hair color. He said they looked defeated but if I heard Jon correctly say "team number 3" to Kat & Tyler in that video then I don't think they could've been eliminated.
