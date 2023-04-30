Quote from: Avid on Yesterday at 10:56:22 PM Let's b real ,this would be the first time 4 a mega leg in canada...



Season 7, Leg 9 essentially was a Megaleg lol



10 hour train from Quebec City to Toronto

Task

Hours of Operation

17 hour bus from Toronto to Thunder Bay

Rest of leg



This doesn't cover nearly the distance.



That's a very good point, looking back at TARC7's timeline, the Charlevoix leg took place on May 10, it was keep on racing. they slept in Quebec city, took on the train on May 11, arrived in Toronto that evening. Left on the 12th for the 17h bus and then arrived and had the leg on May 13th.Here is what we know for the Vancouver Island parts:April 26th: Leg 3 is happening, teams arrive in Vancouver and finish in Whistler. I don't know if we can date the video from the Whistler pitstart...If it's the 28th, then that means that we probably have 2 legs on Vancouver Island.April 29th: Filming (maybe b-roll) in EsquimaltApril 30th: Filming in Victoria, someone said they were going to TofinoMay 1: Pitstop in TofinoSo it's possible that this is all just leg 4:Filmed April 30th- May 1 with a long bus ride in between, and that April 29th was just Jon filming b-roll footage.No teams were spotted on the 29th I think.I just don't want to believe it's four bc legs in a row lol