Was Jon in Calgary before the Air Canada and Westjet flight arrived? (around 18h00?)

If so, if I look at next friday's schedule (which should be the same as today) the latest option he could take was a West jet flight leaving at Noon.



So he filmed the starting line and then went directly to the airport I guess. We had teams spotted around 14h00.

Could this mean that the starting line was outside Winnipeg and that teams had to drive in to Winnipeg for a task or two before going to the airport?

Or the starting line was before 10h00 (giving time for John to be at the airport for 90 minutes before his flight) and teams had for at least 3-4 hours of task in Winnipeg?



I feel like the most logical thing is that they filmed the starting line 1h away from Winnipeg (Maybe the shore of Lake Manitoba or lake Winnipeg) and then teams had to head out to Winnipeg for 1-2 tasks (Art gallery in Saint-Boniface?) while Jon drove directly to the airport.

