Author Topic: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers  (Read 1111 times)

Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:24:08 PM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on Yesterday at 09:59:45 PM
Quote from: MMM321 on Yesterday at 09:58:48 PM
So if the flights landed in Calgary at 6:34 and 6:50, would the leg still be going on? Its almost 9 now. Im in Calgary so its pretty wild that the race is happening a few kilometres away right now
I don't believe the teams have even arrived to the Olympic Plaza yet based on what I'm seeing so I believe the race is still happening.

The footage of Jon filming the drum circle task looked like where Mayor Nenshi told the CAN4 teams to "Be Part of the Energy".
Offline stunami

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:36:16 PM »
Was Jon in Calgary before the Air Canada and Westjet flight arrived? (around 18h00?)
If so, if I look at next friday's schedule (which should be the same as today) the latest option he could take was a West jet flight leaving at Noon.

So he filmed the starting line and then went directly to the airport I guess. We had teams spotted around 14h00.
Could this mean that the starting line was outside Winnipeg and that teams had to drive in to Winnipeg for a task or two before going to the airport?
Or the starting line was before 10h00 (giving time for John to be at the airport for 90 minutes before his flight) and teams had for at least 3-4 hours of task in Winnipeg?

I feel like the most logical thing is that they filmed the starting line 1h away from Winnipeg (Maybe the shore of Lake Manitoba or lake Winnipeg) and then teams had to head out to Winnipeg for 1-2 tasks (Art gallery in Saint-Boniface?) while Jon drove directly to the airport.
Offline stunami

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:47:55 PM »
Also regarding the new videos on facebook,
I think the order of arrival was:

- M-F with red shirts and yellow beanie
- Ben & Anwar (we know they were second for sure)
- Fluo M-M (I think I hear in the video give it up for Jazz?)
- The Double amputee M-F (they were behind team 2 and 3 in the lineup)

Now where is the female team that were spotted at the Calgary airport at the same time as Ben and Anwar??
Offline Leafsfan

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:52:55 PM »
The serving task might be pancakes related. Spec.
Online Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:14:01 AM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on Yesterday at 11:52:55 PM
The serving task might be pancakes related. Spec.
The person on Twitter who I linked in the live sightings thread mentioned pancake breakfast tables being set up
Online Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:26:39 AM »
Speculation:

After landing in Calgary, there was a Roadblock (or some other task) at the Central Library and then the drum circle and pancakes were a Detour.
Offline Max K

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:30:12 AM »
so to recap Calgary:

drums:
Ben & Anwar
M/M in flourescent (Derek & Jas?)
M amputee/F (Tyler & Kayleen?)
M/F black & red with yellow toques

pancakes:
Eddie & Allison
F/F in black
F/F black & orange (Gisele & Gail?)
M blue/F purple (Patrick & Mackenzie?)
M/F in black with light blue toques

missing:
?/? blue with red shorts seen in Winnipeg
