TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers

Parasparopagraho

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #25 on: April 21, 2023, 10:24:08 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on April 21, 2023, 09:59:45 PM
Quote from: MMM321 on April 21, 2023, 09:58:48 PM
So if the flights landed in Calgary at 6:34 and 6:50, would the leg still be going on? Its almost 9 now. Im in Calgary so its pretty wild that the race is happening a few kilometres away right now
I don't believe the teams have even arrived to the Olympic Plaza yet based on what I'm seeing so I believe the race is still happening.

The footage of Jon filming the drum circle task looked like where Mayor Nenshi told the CAN4 teams to "Be Part of the Energy".
stunami

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #26 on: April 21, 2023, 10:36:16 PM
Was Jon in Calgary before the Air Canada and Westjet flight arrived? (around 18h00?)
If so, if I look at next friday's schedule (which should be the same as today) the latest option he could take was a West jet flight leaving at Noon.

So he filmed the starting line and then went directly to the airport I guess. We had teams spotted around 14h00.
Could this mean that the starting line was outside Winnipeg and that teams had to drive in to Winnipeg for a task or two before going to the airport?
Or the starting line was before 10h00 (giving time for John to be at the airport for 90 minutes before his flight) and teams had for at least 3-4 hours of task in Winnipeg?

I feel like the most logical thing is that they filmed the starting line 1h away from Winnipeg (Maybe the shore of Lake Manitoba or lake Winnipeg) and then teams had to head out to Winnipeg for 1-2 tasks (Art gallery in Saint-Boniface?) while Jon drove directly to the airport.
stunami

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #27 on: April 21, 2023, 11:47:55 PM
Also regarding the new videos on facebook,
I think the order of arrival was:

- M-F with red shirts and yellow beanie
- Ben & Anwar (we know they were second for sure)
- Fluo M-M (I think I hear in the video give it up for Jazz?)
- The Double amputee M-F (they were behind team 2 and 3 in the lineup)

Now where is the female team that were spotted at the Calgary airport at the same time as Ben and Anwar??
Leafsfan

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #28 on: April 21, 2023, 11:52:55 PM
The serving task might be pancakes related. Spec.
Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #29 on: April 22, 2023, 12:14:01 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on April 21, 2023, 11:52:55 PM
The serving task might be pancakes related. Spec.
The person on Twitter who I linked in the live sightings thread mentioned pancake breakfast tables being set up
Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #30 on: April 22, 2023, 12:26:39 AM
Speculation:

After landing in Calgary, there was a Roadblock (or some other task) at the Central Library and then the drum circle and pancakes were a Detour.
Max K

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #31 on: April 22, 2023, 01:30:12 AM
so to recap Calgary:

drums:
Ben & Anwar
M/M in flourescent (Derek & Jas?)
M amputee/F (Tyler & Kayleen?)
M/F black & red with yellow toques

pancakes:
Eddie & Allison
F/F in black
F/F black & orange (Gisele & Gail?)
M blue/F purple (Patrick & Mackenzie?)
M/F in black with light blue toques

missing:
?/? blue with red shorts seen in Winnipeg
Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #32 on: April 22, 2023, 12:37:34 PM
Okay in that repelling video I see Red shorts, Joel (Red/Yellow beanie team), and Gail (orange team). Anyone else?
Max K

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #33 on: April 22, 2023, 12:45:06 PM
looks like Tyler is rapelling
stunami

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #34 on: April 22, 2023, 12:48:04 PM
Base on season 8-7-6, do we usually have two legs back to back the first two days?
Could this be the end of leg 1?
Xoruz

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #35 on: April 22, 2023, 12:52:30 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 22, 2023, 12:27:46 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on April 22, 2023, 11:53:04 AM
Teams spotted this morning doing some sort of repel down a building task. I think I see the Wrestlers and the Blue team with red shorts (someone correct me if I'm wrong or if you see anyone else).

Video: https://streamable.com/iwdg29

From Kevin Andrews on Facebook

Asking Xoruz.

Are we sure this is today? They're rappelling down the Central Library.

https://www.google.com/maps/@51.0453205,-114.0544198,3a,75y,164.04h,88.14t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sEKFS4gso0u8KJ8d6g-2juw!2e0!7i13312!8i6656?hl=en-US
Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #36 on: April 22, 2023, 12:54:22 PM
Oh it could be yesterday. The guy posted it an hour ago tho. If it is the Central Library, then that's probably yesterday.
Leafsfan

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #37 on: April 22, 2023, 01:33:12 PM
Rappel RB, Drum/Pancake detour? The Winnipeg task must have led them to finding their next destination (Calgary).
stunami

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #38 on: April 22, 2023, 01:34:44 PM
So to recap our leg 1:

Starting line: Somewhere in Manitoba, possible in St-Boniface?
Teams spotted going to Main & Portage (Picture of a Gisele & Gail right in front of the Human rights Museum posted at 13h02 local time in Winnipeg)
Task involving the Winnipeg Art Gallery
(Eddie and Allison spotted around 13h50 + M/F in Blue & Purple spotted on Portage & Memorial, 100 m away from the Art Gallery + team blue with red shorts seen walking on Memorial right in front of the Museum)

Jon was spotted at the circle drum task before 6H49 pm (this was posted at that time, which means he arrived before that) He probably took the West Jet flight leaving at Noon, and arriving at 13h00 ish

Teams fly to Calgary around 16-17h (the Westjet flight was delayed 1h45, do we need if teams only use Aircan?)
The Air Canada flight left at 17h36 and arrived at 18h34
West Jet left late at 17h42 and arrived at 18h50

Some teams spotted at Calgary airport (posted here around 20h50) going to Central Library
Roadblock : Repel down the central library
Detour: Pancake or Drum (Dixie said they showed up around 21h30)
Pitstop somewhere (close to downtown I imagine)
Max K

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #39 on: April 22, 2023, 01:37:01 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on April 22, 2023, 12:37:34 PM
Okay in that repelling video I see Red shorts, Joel (Red/Yellow beanie team), and Gail (orange team). Anyone else?

Tyler repelling
in crowd: Kayleen (behind Joel) & either Ben or Anwar (beside red shorts)
MMM321

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #40 on: April 22, 2023, 02:28:21 PM
Yeah, I think that the rappelling is at the library and was probably from yesterday. I feel like they have a days break in between legs usually. The leg must have ended pretty late last night, they probably wouldnt be out again like 12 hours later.
Xoruz

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #41 on: Today at 08:32:01 AM
Quote from: Jjw26 on Today at 08:13:43 AM
More teams at the Calgary airport

From iamsarahruiter on Instagram

If they are actually using gate C53, that's a flight to Vancouver.

https://www.yyc.com/en-us/travellerinfo/flightinformation/departureguide.aspx?location=D&flightId=20230424WS105D
Parasparopagraho

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #42 on: Today at 08:38:45 AM
Since TARCAN has never had any of its first legs be NELs, it's reasonable to say that the premiere boot was neither Alison/Eddie nor Jas/Derek.
Maanca

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #43 on: Today at 09:07:43 AM
Had to look up where Smithers, BC is. Northwest BC, halfway between Prince Rupert (season 4) and Prince George. That's a "middle of nowhere" location for sure :P
Parasparopagraho

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #44 on: Today at 09:39:43 AM
Not even the current season of Race Across the World visited it during its first three episodes across the nation's westernmost reaches!
jeanyesbc

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #45 on: Today at 10:10:46 AM
Smithers has Hudson Bay Mountain, alpine man statue with horn on main street, Hamhuis St (named after hockey player), footbridge over the Bulkley River in the middle of nowhere.  Yes, I have been there
