So to recap our leg 1:
Starting line: Somewhere in Manitoba, possible in St-Boniface?
Teams spotted going to Main & Portage (Picture of a Gisele & Gail right in front of the Human rights Museum posted at 13h02 local time in Winnipeg)
Task involving the Winnipeg Art Gallery
(Eddie and Allison spotted around 13h50 + M/F in Blue & Purple spotted on Portage & Memorial, 100 m away from the Art Gallery + team blue with red shorts seen walking on Memorial right in front of the Museum)
Jon was spotted at the circle drum task before 6H49 pm (this was posted at that time, which means he arrived before that) He probably took the West Jet flight leaving at Noon, and arriving at 13h00 ish
Teams fly to Calgary around 16-17h (the Westjet flight was delayed 1h45, do we need if teams only use Aircan?)
The Air Canada flight left at 17h36 and arrived at 18h34
West Jet left late at 17h42 and arrived at 18h50
Some teams spotted at Calgary airport (posted here around 20h50) going to Central Library
Roadblock : Repel down the central library
Detour: Pancake or Drum (Dixie said they showed up around 21h30)
Pitstop somewhere (close to downtown I imagine)