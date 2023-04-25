« previous next »
TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #50 on: April 25, 2023, 10:20:32 AM
There was a Double One Way this leg. Not sure where in Smithers this is.

From Nikki Papps on Facebook
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #51 on: April 25, 2023, 10:35:49 AM
Quote from: Jjw26 on April 25, 2023, 10:20:32 AM
There was a Double One Way this leg. Not sure where in Smithers this is.

From Nikki Papps on Facebook

Dze L K'ant Cultural Centre
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #52 on: April 26, 2023, 07:22:45 PM
From George Nelson on Facebook: "Landed in Vancouver, going to wait for a taxi and The Amazing Race ran by, cameras and all.

Crazy."
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #53 on: April 26, 2023, 07:42:11 PM
Kimora Amour and Anastarzia Anaquway spotted at the airport in Vancouver. In the video you can hear them call each other "Kimora" and "Starzy"(a common nickname for Anastarzia)

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/zozpaa

From ElenaKush Davis on Facebook
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #54 on: April 26, 2023, 08:22:49 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 24, 2023, 06:29:06 PM
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=974770403866072&set=a.772645554078559

Jas/Derek and another team (Tyler and Kayleen?)

This took place at the 'Nature's Pantry'.
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #55 on: April 29, 2023, 10:56:23 AM
Leg 3 took place in the mountains near Vancouver, think Whistler or alike
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #56 on: April 29, 2023, 11:22:49 AM
Can't tell if there's any teams in this video or if it's B-Roll. Somewhere in Esquimalt, BC

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/jyt34t

From Shawna Beamish on Facebook
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #57 on: April 29, 2023, 12:06:02 PM
From Redditor "minimalbrando":

randomly went to Craigdarroch Castle in Victoria BC today and saw the host and crew with the 'speed bump' sign which was pretty cooll
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #58 on: April 30, 2023, 04:01:27 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 29, 2023, 12:06:02 PM
From Redditor "minimalbrando":

randomly went to Craigdarroch Castle in Victoria BC today and saw the host and crew with the 'speed bump' sign which was pretty cooll
He sent me these photos. Proof of Speedbump sign
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #59 on: April 30, 2023, 09:14:07 PM
I think that's the purple team just spotted in Victoria.

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/65zfzw

From @kcprinters on Twitter
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #60 on: April 30, 2023, 09:30:11 PM
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #61 on: April 30, 2023, 11:49:02 PM
They're going somewhere to Tofino?

Update: in the comments she said they're going to "Hotel Z" in Tofino

https://www.facebook.com/100070168605253/posts/521847436830872/?mibextid=cr9u03
« Last Edit: May 01, 2023, 12:07:46 AM by Jjw26 »
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #62 on: May 01, 2023, 01:43:58 PM
Jon performing standup at the pit stop at some beach

From Riley Marcus Lavesu Caputo on Facebook

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/p37ig0
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #63 on: May 01, 2023, 03:05:01 PM
Pit stop is at Long Beach. I believe this is the light blue beanie M/F team. I think I hear Jon say that they're team #3 in the video.

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/oyadex

From @andrewholenchuk on Instagram
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #64 on: May 02, 2023, 12:56:28 AM
https://imgur.com/a/TIPSINW

Team Drag in the House

Credit to West Coast Motel

Plus, there was dive challenge at Long Beach
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #65 on: May 02, 2023, 09:32:56 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on April 29, 2023, 10:56:23 AM
Leg 3 took place in the mountains near Vancouver, think Whistler or alike

Whistler sighting from this weekend. Guessing Pit Start of Leg 4.

Quote
The Amazing Race was being filmed in Whistler this weekend! I wonder if these two will win.....

Whistler Village · Whistler

https://www.tiktok.com/@chattygirlmedia/video/7228281733521919238
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #66 on: May 02, 2023, 02:26:34 PM
Jas & Derek, Tyler & Kayleen, Purple Team and Redhead/Blonde F/F doing confessionals.

EDIT: Added a photo of Ben & Anwar doing confessionals as well

Sent to me from Andrew Holenchuk on Instagram
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #67 on: May 02, 2023, 04:13:05 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on May 02, 2023, 12:56:28 AM
https://imgur.com/a/TIPSINW
Plus, there was dive challenge at Long Beach
Photo of the dive challenge and it looks like a Guru Energy tent there.
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 01:47:34 PM
Sent to me on Instagram. Teams at the Victoria airport right now.

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/80oiay
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 02:23:49 PM
Next leg expected to take place in the Niagara on the Lake, Ontario/Niagara region area
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 10:25:34 PM
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #71 on: Today at 02:17:53 PM


Drag team in Niagara on the Lake Leg

credit to Jeannine williams

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #72 on: Today at 02:37:07 PM
Those photos were taken on Queen Street in Niagara on The Lake by the 11th Post on Queen Restaurant (not sure if they went to that location exactly but they're near it)
