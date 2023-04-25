« previous next »
TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*

Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #50 on: April 25, 2023, 10:20:32 AM »
There was a Double One Way this leg. Not sure where in Smithers this is.

From Nikki Papps on Facebook
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #51 on: April 25, 2023, 10:35:49 AM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on April 25, 2023, 10:20:32 AM
There was a Double One Way this leg. Not sure where in Smithers this is.

From Nikki Papps on Facebook

Dze L K'ant Cultural Centre
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #52 on: April 26, 2023, 07:22:45 PM »
From George Nelson on Facebook: "Landed in Vancouver, going to wait for a taxi and The Amazing Race ran by, cameras and all.

Crazy."
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #53 on: April 26, 2023, 07:42:11 PM »
Kimora Amour and Anastarzia Anaquway spotted at the airport in Vancouver. In the video you can hear them call each other "Kimora" and "Starzy"(a common nickname for Anastarzia)

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/zozpaa

From ElenaKush Davis on Facebook
Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #54 on: April 26, 2023, 08:22:49 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 24, 2023, 06:29:06 PM
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=974770403866072&set=a.772645554078559

Jas/Derek and another team (Tyler and Kayleen?)

This took place at the 'Nature's Pantry'.
Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #55 on: April 29, 2023, 10:56:23 AM »
Leg 3 took place in the mountains near Vancouver, think Whistler or alike
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #56 on: April 29, 2023, 11:22:49 AM »
Can't tell if there's any teams in this video or if it's B-Roll. Somewhere in Esquimalt, BC

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/jyt34t

From Shawna Beamish on Facebook
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #57 on: April 29, 2023, 12:06:02 PM »
From Redditor "minimalbrando":

randomly went to Craigdarroch Castle in Victoria BC today and saw the host and crew with the 'speed bump' sign which was pretty cooll
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #58 on: April 30, 2023, 04:01:27 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 29, 2023, 12:06:02 PM
From Redditor "minimalbrando":

randomly went to Craigdarroch Castle in Victoria BC today and saw the host and crew with the 'speed bump' sign which was pretty cooll
He sent me these photos. Proof of Speedbump sign
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #59 on: April 30, 2023, 09:14:07 PM »
I think that's the purple team just spotted in Victoria.

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/65zfzw

From @kcprinters on Twitter
Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #60 on: April 30, 2023, 09:30:11 PM »
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #61 on: April 30, 2023, 11:49:02 PM »
They're going somewhere to Tofino?

Update: in the comments she said they're going to "Hotel Z" in Tofino

https://www.facebook.com/100070168605253/posts/521847436830872/?mibextid=cr9u03
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:07:46 AM by Jjw26 »
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 01:43:58 PM »
Jon performing standup at the pit stop at some beach

From Riley Marcus Lavesu Caputo on Facebook

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/p37ig0
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 03:05:01 PM »
Pit stop is at Long Beach. I believe this is the light blue beanie M/F team. I think I hear Jon say that they're team #3 in the video.

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/oyadex

From @andrewholenchuk on Instagram
fossil-racer

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #64 on: Today at 12:56:28 AM »
https://imgur.com/a/TIPSINW

Team Drag in the House

Credit to West Coast Motel

Plus, there was dive challenge at Long Beach
