Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
There was a Double One Way this leg. Not sure where in Smithers this is.From Nikki Papps on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=974770403866072&set=a.772645554078559Jas/Derek and another team (Tyler and Kayleen?)
From Redditor "minimalbrando":randomly went to Craigdarroch Castle in Victoria BC today and saw the host and crew with the 'speed bump' sign which was pretty cooll
I think that's the purple team just spotted in Victoria.
Leg 3 took place in the mountains near Vancouver, think Whistler or alike
The Amazing Race was being filmed in Whistler this weekend! I wonder if these two will win.....Whistler Village · Whistler
Page created in 0.041 seconds with 32 queries.