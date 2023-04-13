« previous next »
Amazing Race Canada 9 wishes and hopes
« on: April 13, 2023, 12:13:28 AM »
Considering its mid April and filming for Tar Can is end of April does anyone have any hopes or wishes for the season??

I hope for 1 BC and Ontario legs. Have more maritime and Prairie legs. Also a visit to a territory or two would be a good! Also 2-3 international legs would be an amazing surprise. I have low hopes for my wishes but you never know lol.

Plus a cast with a bit of drama and not all nice with each other!
Re: Amazing Race Canada 9 wishes and hopes
« Reply #1 on: April 13, 2023, 06:10:13 AM »
I know this wish is completely unrealistic and it's not going to happen, but I want to see an 11 leg trip around the globe!

Seriously, the more legs I see inside of Canada, the more I can't stop thinking of the South Park depiction of Canada...
Re: Amazing Race Canada 9 wishes and hopes
« Reply #2 on: April 13, 2023, 08:54:10 AM »
^

It's a compliment to be the Denmark of the Americas.

Anyhow, it'd be neat if TARCAN9 cast a parent/child team where the former is an Asian mom - not only to ride off the glory of Everything Everywhere All at Once, but also to account for an odd representational gap that no other franchise has filled.
Re: Amazing Race Canada 9 wishes and hopes
« Reply #3 on: April 13, 2023, 09:01:24 AM »
I also wish for international but let's be real here...lol
We are probably gonna get 3 BC & ON legs each lol
Which leave us with one or 2 Alberta leg, probably another QC City visit (because they always visit QC and MTL, and almost nothing else) and maybe 1 cool leg somewhere else?

My predictions:
- Victoria, BC (No legs there since s2)
- Another leg on Vancouver Island?
- Somewhere in Southern BC (between Chilliwack and Princeton)
- Alberta leg (Maybe Red Deer?) Would love for Medecine Hat or Lloydminster
- Would love for a leg in Manitoba outside Winnipeg (which is crazy that it never happened)
- Windsor, On (how could if they go to Detroit lol)
- Niagra Falls (not visited since S1)
- Probably a full leg in Toronto? or close?
- Want a Quebec leg somewhere not visited: Sherbrooke, Rimouski, Rouyn-Noranda, Saguenay, Gaspé would all make great legs
- Labrador? A Labrador city & Fermont leg would be soo cool!

Re: Amazing Race Canada 9 wishes and hopes
« Reply #4 on: April 13, 2023, 09:04:17 AM »
Given the fact that the latest episode of Race Across the World (Season 3) just visited Churchill, there's little excuse outside of budgetary concerns for TARCAN to keep skipping Northern MB.
Re: Amazing Race Canada 9 wishes and hopes
« Reply #5 on: April 13, 2023, 12:31:48 PM »
Wish List:
International travel for the whole season
International travel for the whole season
International travel for the whole season
Alert, Nunavut
International travel for the whole season

I know there's no incentive for them to do international travel. CTV doesn't have much money to throw at Insight, their TV ratings were really good, and last night they just won a couple of awards.

In the eyes of CTV, I'm sure they view this as a surplus. If anything I expect there to be even less distance traveled this season. Five legs in BC and Ontario still kept the viewership happy. If anything I expect six or more legs in BC and Ontario this season. I wouldn't be surprised if we only have five provinces again. In fact, I'm expecting it.

Why try harder when viewers are extremely happy with the current product? CTV will just find ways to cut costs a bit more and see if they can preserve the same ratings. This has been the strategy since season five and it has really worked for the network.
Re: Amazing Race Canada 9 wishes and hopes
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:57:29 AM »
 :zz: Teli . I saw it on ratw.. It's a hard place to find. I want them to be equalised by that Churchill train in ratw. It's always late
