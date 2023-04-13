Wish List:

International travel for the whole season

Alert, Nunavut

I know there's no incentive for them to do international travel. CTV doesn't have much money to throw at Insight, their TV ratings were really good, and last night they just won a couple of awards.



In the eyes of CTV, I'm sure they view this as a surplus. If anything I expect there to be even less distance traveled this season. Five legs in BC and Ontario still kept the viewership happy. If anything I expect six or more legs in BC and Ontario this season. I wouldn't be surprised if we only have five provinces again. In fact, I'm expecting it.



Why try harder when viewers are extremely happy with the current product? CTV will just find ways to cut costs a bit more and see if they can preserve the same ratings. This has been the strategy since season five and it has really worked for the network.