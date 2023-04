Considering itís mid April and filming for Tar Can is end of April does anyone have any hopes or wishes for the season??



I hope for 1 BC and Ontario legs. Have more maritime and Prairie legs. Also a visit to a territory or two would be a good! Also 2-3 international legs would be an amazing surprise. I have low hopes for my wishes but you never know lol.



Plus a cast with a bit of drama and not all nice with each other!