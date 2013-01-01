I also wish for international but let's be real here...lol
We are probably gonna get 3 BC & ON legs each lol
Which leave us with one or 2 Alberta leg, probably another QC City visit (because they always visit QC and MTL, and almost nothing else) and maybe 1 cool leg somewhere else?
My predictions:
- Victoria, BC (No legs there since s2)
- Another leg on Vancouver Island?
- Somewhere in Southern BC (between Chilliwack and Princeton)
- Alberta leg (Maybe Red Deer?) Would love for Medecine Hat or Lloydminster
- Would love for a leg in Manitoba outside Winnipeg (which is crazy that it never happened)
- Windsor, On (how could if they go to Detroit lol)
- Niagra Falls (not visited since S1)
- Probably a full leg in Toronto? or close?
- Want a Quebec leg somewhere not visited: Sherbrooke, Rimouski, Rouyn-Noranda, Saguenay, Gaspé would all make great legs
- Labrador? A Labrador city & Fermont leg would be soo cool!