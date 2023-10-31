« previous next »
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #125 on: October 31, 2023, 08:05:26 PM »
Easiest Roadblock ever that every team struggled with? :/

So there was no penalty at all for the Non-Elimination Leg?
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #126 on: November 05, 2023, 11:57:08 AM »
Quote from: G.B. on October 31, 2023, 08:05:26 PM
So there was no penalty at all for the Non-Elimination Leg?

Yeap, no penalty.

Episode 6 was good. The frog task was made too easy and even the teams described it as "Easiest task in The Amazing Race history". On the other hand, one team quit it and switched, so I guess it wasn't too easy ...

Marcus & Timo are still the most entertaining. Peter is starting to be annoying and kinda embarassing. Tuukka is kind of straight-forward and seems even a bit rude at times, but then again he is kinda authentic.

Bakari&Samuel & Blonde girls are great and cute.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #127 on: November 06, 2023, 11:14:59 AM »
Episode 6 caused a nice shuffle in the placements. Much like in TAR35's Episode 6, the top teams of previous weeks are now near the bottom. I feel like I jinxed Bakari & Samuel by reading too much into their four 1st places out of the gate  :funny:

Show content
Ilmari & Aapo were barely surviving every week. It was their time to go.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #128 on: November 06, 2023, 05:49:30 PM »
One reason why some of the earlier legs felt stale was due to a lack of equalizers. We finally get one after 6 legs, and it was for the ultralight task from TAR Philippines 1. The frog task was also pretty easy, and the only reason we had a team switch was due to overthinking.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #129 on: November 06, 2023, 06:00:15 PM »
I was just thinking after watching the episode, it's unfortunate we lost Jukka & Mirva the leg before this.

Jukka's been the Finnish voice actor of Donald Duck for 30 years. Imagine him breaking out that voice during the "quack, quack, quack" part of the karaoke challenge  :funny:
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #130 on: November 08, 2023, 08:00:00 PM »
finamazing, I need the Roadblock prompt for this week again, if you could get it.

Frog task way too easy, and pointless route marker clue at the entrance to the eco-park, but the teams themselves have pulled out of that low-energy slump that hit them from legs 2 through 4 at least.

Turns out I had Marcus and Timo's identities swapped the whole time, lol...
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #131 on: November 08, 2023, 08:08:51 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on November 08, 2023, 08:00:00 PM
Turns out I had Marcus and Timo's identities swapped the whole time, lol...

They're basically a Finnish Joe & Bill :P

Marcus = Joe, taller, darker-haired
Timo = Bill, shorter, lighter-haired
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #132 on: November 09, 2023, 06:27:46 AM »
Like the judges were very lenient with the banga dance last week, so they were again with the karaoke task. The pronunciations were horrible and they were completely off beat lol

The Detours also could've been harder.

Still, great to see TAR in the Philippines.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #133 on: November 13, 2023, 02:44:45 AM »
Quote from: G.B. on November 08, 2023, 08:00:00 PM
finamazing, I need the Roadblock prompt for this week again, if you could get it.

Episode 6, Roadblock:

Rough translation: "Which one of you is a hero themselves?". This is a reference to a Finnish song called "Pilot's son", and the lyrics go something like: "I was a son of a pilot. Almost a hero myself".

Finnish: Tiesulku: Kumpi teistä on lähes sankari siis itsekin?

Episode 7

Decent episode. Marcus&Timo were great and entertaining again, Marcus was fun, making the locals and home audiences laugh with his dancing and singing. It was cute when Timo got emotional. I get it now, Marcus is a kind person, but just lives in the moment and doesn't realize that his straight-forward approach might seem a bit rude, even when he is trying to be somewhat helpful. Timo has been the navigator in their rally races, but I guess in everything else also. Marcus's job was to drive and just drive, Timo was the navigator and the brains, keeping Marcus on track on and off the race, keeping him focused.

Peter is so annoying and delivers second hand embarrasment every episode, and not in a good way. I also hate his know-it-all attitude, however he fails in everything and Anna succeeds. It seems that Anna is also quite fed up with Peter's fake-cheering and unnecessary tips and tactics. Peter is not even the type of "love to hate" character that are made for tv, he is just "annoying to watch".

Tuukka's blunt dead-pan humour is lame. I usually love it, like when Aubrey Plaza does it, but Tuukka doesn't have the comedic skills, which makes him seem either rude, annoyed or bored, depending on the situation.

Special forces men or Athlete women for the win, they are sweet, spontaneous, complex and competitive while still being supportive of other teams. Mari is funny and witty, but she also seems to be quick learner and talented in various ways. Bakari & Samuel are also good, but they seem a bit tired.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #134 on: November 13, 2023, 03:20:08 AM »
Peter Vesterbacka is the one person on the cast I'd actually heard of beforehand. I could tell from past articles talking about Angry Birds or Rovio Entertainment (his former game company that created it), he's a pretty straightforward guy.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #135 on: November 19, 2023, 02:28:15 PM »
Episode 8

First (and last?) speed-bump. It was weird, that they didn't use it after the first non-elimination leg. While the speed bump was easy, the last team didn't have a chance, since once again the task were once again fairly easily.

Well, next episode seems promising. This one wasn't so good, though Marcus&Timo had some fun moments.

Oh, and it was hard to look at Kaisa's injuries after archery. I really love the attitude blonde athletes have, and Mari is really quirky and sweet.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #136 on: November 20, 2023, 08:34:38 PM »
What I'm assuming happened is that Leg 4 was not meant to be a non-elimination leg, but was changed into one when Noora & Lotta withdrew. As such, they did not have a Speed Bump planned for the following leg. I'm guessing none of this was addressed or explained in the episodes though, smh...

I'm getting bored of this really fast. This is almost worse than Australia 7 in terms of destinations...At least that one had India.
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #137 on: November 20, 2023, 09:05:49 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on November 20, 2023, 08:34:38 PM
I'm getting bored of this really fast. This is almost worse than Australia 7 in terms of destinations...At least that one had India.

Same, honestly. It's a combination of a few factors:

-The route's basically Asia 5 except they started from Europe. Several tasks from said season have been re-used, even.
-Little movement in the standings week after week. The top are staying at the top, the bottom are staying at the bottom.
-4 of the Final 5 are MM. The alpha dominance isn't helping enthrall me to a show I can't understand. HaMerotz was better at having interesting and diverse teams to make up for this.

If this gets a second season (apparently the ratings have been decent enough), they really need to go back to the drawing board.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #138 on: November 20, 2023, 09:11:43 PM »
The route isn't the biggest factor for me, but the lack of placement changes in multiple legs has been really annoying. Part of that is due to them keeping the Pit Stop time differences after flights. Same problem as TARLA.


Side note G.B. for the RFW, Yogyakarta has a new airport that handles flights from Bali (Yogyakarta International Airport) instead of Adisutjipto.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #139 on: November 26, 2023, 04:38:44 AM »
Episode 9

Hmm. Okay episode. Nothing much to say about this one. I'm kinda tired of these dance/sing/play instruments tasks. Especially when they let everyone through eventually, which Marcus&Timo didn't realize.

The human-bull task was once again these tasks, where the difficulty of the task varies a lot, depending on the other people. In this case, which human-bulls the teams got. I know it doesn't matter that much, because this was once again one of these 5 minute tasks but still. At least it was measurable, even though the bulls behaved differently to some.

It was nice that they had one extremISH task.

Show content
Sad to see the rally guys, Marcus&Timo ending up last
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #140 on: November 28, 2023, 09:10:51 PM »
finamazing I wasn't able to get the prompt for either Roadblock in leg 9.
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #141 on: November 29, 2023, 06:15:32 AM »
Quote from: G.B. on November 28, 2023, 09:10:51 PM
finamazing I wasn't able to get the prompt for either Roadblock in leg 9.

Wire:

- Kumman tasapaino ei järky? -> Which one has better balance?

(This is why Timo&Marcus chose Timo, because they didn't realize that the task involved heights. Timo is afraid of heights).

Instrument:
- Kummalla on rytmi veressä? -> Who's got rhythm?
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #142 on: Today at 10:38:23 AM »
Episode 10
------------
Finally, some movement in the placements! I'm happy to see BakSam back on top :D

Show content
With 3 episodes and 4 teams left, this was obviously going to be a non-elimination. Funny coincidence that both TAR US and Finland are now on the cusp of all-male final 3, but I'm rooting for Kaisa & Mari to bounce back next leg and prevent that!
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #143 on: Today at 01:45:07 PM »
Episode 10

Great episode. Nice pacing, challenging tasks, changing placements through the episode. And also nice views, it actually felt like they are in Kuala Lumpur and not some random place.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #144 on: Today at 02:39:45 PM »
Did find it fun to see two locations from the TAR Australia 7 finale (what publicist does that bookstore have) as well as a TAR Asia 4 task (the show's diverging from TAR Asia 5). The season has been regaining some steam after a dire stretch.
