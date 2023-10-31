finamazing, I need the Roadblock prompt for this week again, if you could get it.



Episode 6, Roadblock:Rough translation: "Which one of you is a hero themselves?". This is a reference to a Finnish song called "Pilot's son", and the lyrics go something like: "I was a son of a pilot. Almost a hero myself".Finnish: Tiesulku: Kumpi teistä on lähes sankari siis itsekin?Decent episode. Marcus&Timo were great and entertaining again, Marcus was fun, making the locals and home audiences laugh with his dancing and singing. It was cute when Timo got emotional. I get it now, Marcus is a kind person, but just lives in the moment and doesn't realize that his straight-forward approach might seem a bit rude, even when he is trying to be somewhat helpful. Timo has been the navigator in their rally races, but I guess in everything else also. Marcus's job was to drive and just drive, Timo was the navigator and the brains, keeping Marcus on track on and off the race, keeping him focused.Peter is so annoying and delivers second hand embarrasment every episode, and not in a good way. I also hate his know-it-all attitude, however he fails in everything and Anna succeeds. It seems that Anna is also quite fed up with Peter's fake-cheering and unnecessary tips and tactics. Peter is not even the type of "love to hate" character that are made for tv, he is just "annoying to watch".Tuukka's blunt dead-pan humour is lame. I usually love it, like when Aubrey Plaza does it, but Tuukka doesn't have the comedic skills, which makes him seem either rude, annoyed or bored, depending on the situation.Special forces men or Athlete women for the win, they are sweet, spontaneous, complex and competitive while still being supportive of other teams. Mari is funny and witty, but she also seems to be quick learner and talented in various ways. Bakari & Samuel are also good, but they seem a bit tired.