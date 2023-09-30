« previous next »
The Amazing Race Finland 2023

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
September 30, 2023, 08:57:56 PM
Very eagerly waiting and hoping!
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
September 30, 2023, 10:00:59 PM
Please let me know if someone has links for me to watch TAR Suomi.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
September 30, 2023, 10:07:41 PM
Yeah, this has started now. Does anyone here manage the Amazing Race wiki? There's no page for this yet on there.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
October 01, 2023, 02:50:33 AM
Quote from: sveped on September 30, 2023, 10:00:59 PM
Please let me know if someone has links for me to watch TAR Suomi.

If I would be able to get hand on the episodes, I would like to see if I can get some subtitles generated with today's AI from Finnish to English.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
October 01, 2023, 09:50:57 AM
So, I watched the first episode and it was a positive suprise. However, I think the people were even more stressed and nervous than in the US version.

Beginning was a bit lame, since eventually they all took the same flight and all the scenes at the airport were cut out. Well, tbh the beginnings of an episode are the weakest part, even in the US version. I don't find these scenes interesting, where they head to airport, ESPECIALLY if they all end up taking the same flight and so on.

I didn't like that there were two tasks based on luck (bells & flowers). The detours were okay.

In general, I think they managed to cut and edit it quite well, considering that it was filmed a month ago. The pacing was great etc.

I think I like that they have the "forced" interviews, between tasks. In the US version and other reality shows, I am looking for hints, if the people got voted out/came in last, based on how they speak in the confessionals, and if they for example use weird time tenses.

Marcus Grönholm was my favourite, he is made for reality tv, with unintentional behaviour and comedy relief. I also liked, that there was already some arguing and tense moments, but on the other hand, I loved that everyone helped the other teams.

I'm not sure yet, what I am missing BUT maybe they could have added some more basic views/cuts and cinematography of Bangkok. Now it felt like it could have been happening in any big city.

Oh, and I wish they could rent out the places for the production only, while filming. It was a bit weird, that basicly random tourist from San Francisco did the bell task (a needle in a haystack -type) for one team ...
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
October 01, 2023, 02:11:57 PM
Does anyone have a link for it
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
October 01, 2023, 05:43:02 PM
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
October 01, 2023, 09:56:59 PM
Quite a week for TAR premieres in Bangkok. The TAR Asia influence is also strong with this episode
Show content
and will only continue with subsequent episodes
with many tasks from season 1. It did give the show a bit of a classic feel, especially with the emphasis on money. The crew said that they wanted immediate culture shock by flying them to Bangkok first (I remember that some people doubted me back in sightings when I said that Thailand was the first country), and we got that. The word English was said a lot, and multiple teams ran by clues and clue boxes. Only drawback was that there were three tasks that could be considered needle-in-a-haystack. Did lead to a random tourist finding the paper by accident during the Roadblock.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
Yesterday at 02:12:26 PM
Ratings for the first episode are in, not that good ... If the total view counts don't grow the numbers, this will be the only season.

Ratings so far:
0.375 MIL (channel: Nelonen)

On the other channel, MTV3, Masked Singer Finland had 0.668 MIL views at the same time. The MTV3 has traditonally been leader in the prime time shows. So total views will grow a bit, because they rerun the episode many times + many people watch it online.

However, it had best ratings for the channel last week:
https://www.finnpanel.fi/en/tulokset/tv/vko/top/2023/39/nelonen.html

1. Amazing Race FIN 3. Who wants to be a millionaire? 4. Survivor FIN 6. Traitors FIN 8. Shark tank FIN

I think Survivor FIN had around million views at some point, in the earlier seasons.


Last weeks top-100, all channels, all episodes, includes all news programs:
https://www.finnpanel.fi/en/tulokset/tv/vko/top100/viimeisin/

1. Dancing with the stars FIN. 0.918 MIL
7. Masked Singer FIN. 0.688 MIL
89. Amazing Race FIN 0.375 MIL
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
Yesterday at 02:25:32 PM
It seemed like an odd and bold move to start with a celebrity edition off the bat. Wouldn't it have been better to build interest by giving everyday people a chance first?

If you read any fan board, you get the sense a lot of TAR fans don't particularly care about casting celebrities.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
Yesterday at 02:29:05 PM
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 02:25:32 PM
If you read any fan board, you get the sense a lot of TAR fans don't particularly care about casting celebrities.

Are there a lot of Finnish 'Amazing Race' fan boards?  My guess is that foreign networks aren't making these shows to appeal directly to TAR super-fans, but their own general audience.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
Yesterday at 02:38:14 PM
Quote from: kyleisalive on Yesterday at 02:29:05 PM
Are there a lot of Finnish 'Amazing Race' fan boards?  My guess is that foreign networks aren't making these shows to appeal directly to TAR super-fans, but their own general audience.

There are Finnish fan boards that discuss TV and weren't thrilled about the celebrity casting back when the show was first announced. Plus there was the whole plane carbon controversy. Also to note, the episode was added to Nelonen's streaming service Ruutu on Saturday morning before airing on TV.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
Yesterday at 11:31:10 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 02:38:14 PM
Quote from: kyleisalive on Yesterday at 02:29:05 PM
Are there a lot of Finnish 'Amazing Race' fan boards?  My guess is that foreign networks aren't making these shows to appeal directly to TAR super-fans, but their own general audience.

There are Finnish fan boards that discuss TV and weren't thrilled about the celebrity casting back when the show was first announced. Plus there was the whole plane carbon controversy. Also to note, the episode was added to Nelonen's streaming service Ruutu on Saturday morning before airing on TV.

What was the plane carbon controversy?
