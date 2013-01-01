So, I watched the first episode and it was a positive suprise. However, I think the people were even more stressed and nervous than in the US version.



Beginning was a bit lame, since eventually they all took the same flight and all the scenes at the airport were cut out. Well, tbh the beginnings of an episode are the weakest part, even in the US version. I don't find these scenes interesting, where they head to airport, ESPECIALLY if they all end up taking the same flight and so on.



I didn't like that there were two tasks based on luck (bells & flowers). The detours were okay.



In general, I think they managed to cut and edit it quite well, considering that it was filmed a month ago. The pacing was great etc.



I think I like that they have the "forced" interviews, between tasks. In the US version and other reality shows, I am looking for hints, if the people got voted out/came in last, based on how they speak in the confessionals, and if they for example use weird time tenses.



Marcus Grönholm was my favourite, he is made for reality tv, with unintentional behaviour and comedy relief. I also liked, that there was already some arguing and tense moments, but on the other hand, I loved that everyone helped the other teams.



I'm not sure yet, what I am missing BUT maybe they could have added some more basic views/cuts and cinematography of Bangkok. Now it felt like it could have been happening in any big city.



Oh, and I wish they could rent out the places for the production only, while filming. It was a bit weird, that basicly random tourist from San Francisco did the bell task (a needle in a haystack -type) for one team ...