Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #25 on: July 24, 2023, 05:05:32 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on July 24, 2023, 03:40:50 AM
Starting Line: Töölönlahti

Specifically by the Armour sculpture in Tölöviksparken.

Premiere date is September 30.
Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #26 on: July 24, 2023, 05:53:10 AM »
Bit busy, but go to amazingrace_suomi on IG for more photos and stories.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #27 on: July 24, 2023, 08:12:56 AM »
From the link:


DOMESTIC
These 12 couples embark on the adventure of a lifetime  Amazing Race Finland starts today in Helsinki
18.7.2023
The biggest adventure show of all time, Amazing Race, has finally landed in Finland, and will be seen on Nelonen and Ruutu in September.

The filming of Amazing Race Finland has started early in the morning on Monday from Töölönlahti Bay in Helsinki, where the contestants have completed the first challenge of their journey. This is the start of a 4-week race that takes teams to numerous stages far from home. Along the way, some pairs are eliminated and only one pair can win the entire race and 30,000. The programme hosted by Heikki Paasonen starts on Nelonen and Ruutu on Saturday 30.9.

Amazing Race Finland takes these 12 two-person teams on the adventure of a lifetime: Ilmari Nurminen Member of Parliament and his spouse Aapo Hettula, radio personality Tuukka Ritokoski and father Sami Ritokoski, mountaineer Lotta Hintsa and sister Noora Hintsa, World Rally Champion Marcus Grönholm and co-driver Timo Rautiainen, actor Jukka Rasila and partner Mirva Nieminen, journalist Anna Perho and son Atte Lehtiniittu, Bakari Diarra known for his Vitunleija brand, social media star Samuel Chime, Member of Parliament Aino-Kaisa Pekonen and Member of the European Parliament Silvia Modig, biathlete friends Kaisa Mäkäräinen and Mari Eder, businessman-entrepreneur Peter Vesterbacka and his mentee Thy "Anna" Nguyen, trainers Janne Lehtonen and Robin Hendry from the Special Forces programme, actress Katariina Kaitue and her son Benjamin Harima.

Amazing Race Finland presents participants with an unprecedented challenge, as none of the pairs going to the race have any idea what the journey will bring.

Before the finish line, however, there will be a race that will test all senses, consisting of stages built around the world. Each stage includes tasks that require both physical and mental resources, which are performed either alone or together with a partner. Teams are challenged day after day, task after task, in circumstances that cannot be anticipated.

Amazing Race Suomi starts at Nelonen and Ruutu on Saturday 30.9.
Offline Maanca

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #28 on: July 24, 2023, 09:09:09 AM »
They cast politicians who are currently in office? That's different.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #29 on: July 24, 2023, 01:16:50 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on July 24, 2023, 09:09:09 AM
They cast politicians who are currently in office? That's different.

and TWO of them!  :duno:
Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #30 on: July 24, 2023, 04:33:17 PM »
https://www.iltalehti.fi/tv-ja-leffat/a/cd5cd28d-929d-43cb-8b85-0e4e0a4dc533
https://www.is.fi/viihde/art-2000009737988.html

Starting Line videos and photos.

Summary

TAR Finland began at 8:30 with the first task at the park (looks like a flag puzzle). Teams then got their next clue and learned to where they would be flying.

I might have an idea where they are going.












Offline sveped

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #31 on: July 24, 2023, 05:13:13 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on July 24, 2023, 04:33:17 PM
https://www.iltalehti.fi/tv-ja-leffat/a/cd5cd28d-929d-43cb-8b85-0e4e0a4dc533
https://www.is.fi/viihde/art-2000009737988.html

Starting Line videos and photos.

Summary

TAR Finland began at 8:30 with the first task at the park (looks like a flag puzzle). Teams then got their next clue and learned to where they would be flying.

I might have an idea where they are going.

Czech Republic, France or Switzerland?

It looks like a similar tast that the first season of TAR Norge had, where they had to place correct language to the correct flag, where one pairing was UAE and Arabic. First destination was Dubai.
Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #32 on: July 25, 2023, 05:28:14 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on July 24, 2023, 04:33:17 PM
I might have an idea where they are going.

Offline MBW

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #33 on: July 25, 2023, 06:58:49 PM »
Where not sure if there going to Thailand, we just have to wait
Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #34 on: July 25, 2023, 08:56:32 PM »
Leg 1: Helsinki, Finland → Bangkok, Thailand (July 24-25)
July 24: FIN141 HEL-BKK 1351-0521 (+1)
Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #35 on: July 29, 2023, 08:02:30 AM »
Leg 2: Bangkok, Thailand → Phuket, Thailand (July 27-28)

Possible locations include Sarasin Bridge and Layan Beach.
I do not think that they flew down to Phuket. It's a 12-hour minimum bus ride to Phuket.

Pure speculation: I think that they will continue down the Malay Peninsula.
Offline Maanca

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #36 on: July 29, 2023, 08:19:44 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on July 29, 2023, 08:02:30 AM
I do not think that they flew down to Phuket. It's a 12-hour minimum bus ride to Phuket.

It's possible. Amazing Race season 1 did that.
Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #37 on: July 29, 2023, 08:39:53 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on July 29, 2023, 08:19:44 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on July 29, 2023, 08:02:30 AM
I do not think that they flew down to Phuket. It's a 12-hour minimum bus ride to Phuket.

It's possible. Amazing Race season 1 did that.

I say that because production said that they would be minimizing flight usage.
Offline sveped

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #38 on: July 29, 2023, 04:45:58 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on July 29, 2023, 08:39:53 AM
Quote from: Maanca on July 29, 2023, 08:19:44 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on July 29, 2023, 08:02:30 AM
I do not think that they flew down to Phuket. It's a 12-hour minimum bus ride to Phuket.

It's possible. Amazing Race season 1 did that.

I say that because production said that they would be minimizing flight usage.

Are there any sources for that TAR Suomi is in Thailand or is it just speculations?
Offline finamazing

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #39 on: July 30, 2023, 11:24:53 AM »
It seems like Anna Perho & Atte Lehtiniittu will be eliminated during the first week, so they will be one of the first 1-4 teams to go.

Atte has posted on his Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/attetsi/) and he has been working in a kiosk again.

This is very lame, since usually productions are very strict with reality tv, even in Finland. And if you brake the confidentiality obligation, you will receive huge fines.
Offline Maanca

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #40 on: July 30, 2023, 12:29:53 PM »
Welcome finamazing!

That's interesting. I wonder if they aren't being looser about NDA for the fact it's a celebrity edition. The Asian versions of TAR (which were celeb-heavy) spoiled practically anything themselves.
Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #41 on: August 02, 2023, 04:22:11 PM »
Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #42 on: August 02, 2023, 05:35:09 PM »
On Monday, they were in Ho Chi Minh City. Clue box at the post office and a video of the mat.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/138744775932962
Offline georgiapeach

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #43 on: August 03, 2023, 10:27:24 AM »
WOW , looking good!
Offline georgiapeach

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #44 on: August 03, 2023, 10:34:14 AM »
Quote from: finamazing on July 30, 2023, 11:24:53 AM
It seems like Anna Perho & Atte Lehtiniittu will be eliminated during the first week, so they will be one of the first 1-4 teams to go.

Atte has posted on his Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/attetsi/) and he has been working in a kiosk again.

This is very lame, since usually productions are very strict with reality tv, even in Finland. And if you brake the confidentiality obligation, you will receive huge fines.

Thanks so much finamazing! We are seeing this in US TAR as well. Our latest US season also had eliminated racers allowed to POST. Which is really a serious error for all the audience who HATE knowing spoilers. Even RFF keeps our spoilers in well marked pages so no one should be spoiled unless they choose. Seriously hoping that this new thing is reconsidered worldwide! Spoilers are pure fun for us...but if you are a viewer these can easily spoil someone's  viewing pleasure!
Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #45 on: August 04, 2023, 05:39:49 AM »
Next Philippine leg is in Pampanga. Teams were at Gintung Pakpak Eco Park.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/246976811516186/
Offline TARstorian

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:36:21 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on August 04, 2023, 05:39:49 AM
Next Philippine leg is in Pampanga. Teams were at Gintung Pakpak Eco Park.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/246976811516186/

That's impressive they went that far out of the Clark/Angeles zone in Pampanga. Jee-an is from there so I've been to Pampanga a few times and hadn't heard of that eco park.

The route is pretty much a greatest hits of the cities I have spent the most time in Asia so far.
