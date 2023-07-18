From the link:





DOMESTIC

These 12 couples embark on the adventure of a lifetime  Amazing Race Finland starts today in Helsinki

18.7.2023

The biggest adventure show of all time, Amazing Race, has finally landed in Finland, and will be seen on Nelonen and Ruutu in September.



The filming of Amazing Race Finland has started early in the morning on Monday from Töölönlahti Bay in Helsinki, where the contestants have completed the first challenge of their journey. This is the start of a 4-week race that takes teams to numerous stages far from home. Along the way, some pairs are eliminated and only one pair can win the entire race and 30,000. The programme hosted by Heikki Paasonen starts on Nelonen and Ruutu on Saturday 30.9.



Amazing Race Finland takes these 12 two-person teams on the adventure of a lifetime: Ilmari Nurminen Member of Parliament and his spouse Aapo Hettula, radio personality Tuukka Ritokoski and father Sami Ritokoski, mountaineer Lotta Hintsa and sister Noora Hintsa, World Rally Champion Marcus Grönholm and co-driver Timo Rautiainen, actor Jukka Rasila and partner Mirva Nieminen, journalist Anna Perho and son Atte Lehtiniittu, Bakari Diarra known for his Vitunleija brand, social media star Samuel Chime, Member of Parliament Aino-Kaisa Pekonen and Member of the European Parliament Silvia Modig, biathlete friends Kaisa Mäkäräinen and Mari Eder, businessman-entrepreneur Peter Vesterbacka and his mentee Thy "Anna" Nguyen, trainers Janne Lehtonen and Robin Hendry from the Special Forces programme, actress Katariina Kaitue and her son Benjamin Harima.



Amazing Race Finland presents participants with an unprecedented challenge, as none of the pairs going to the race have any idea what the journey will bring.



Before the finish line, however, there will be a race that will test all senses, consisting of stages built around the world. Each stage includes tasks that require both physical and mental resources, which are performed either alone or together with a partner. Teams are challenged day after day, task after task, in circumstances that cannot be anticipated.



Amazing Race Suomi starts at Nelonen and Ruutu on Saturday 30.9.