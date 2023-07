30,000 Euros sounds like a pretty paltry prize if you ask me. I do suppose the contestants are going to be "celebrities", who don't really need the money (I assume they're going to be paid quite handsomely to participate in the Race, in lieu of the "lost of earnings" they may have, because they are participating in the Race)Is the 30,000 Euros going to be donated to the charity of the winner team's choice?