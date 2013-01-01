« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Amazing Race Finland 2023  (Read 48 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6451
The Amazing Race Finland 2023
« on: Today at 08:28:45 AM »
Accidentally leaked by Finnish broadcaster Nelonen, TAR Finland is happening and filming this summer for a fall release. Celebrity cast. "Around the world" route.

https://www.iltalehti.fi/tv-ja-leffat/a/4270a78c-eec6-4996-8c97-3a0fd2810cfc

Google Translated Article:

Quote
According to information from Iltalehti, the first production season of Finland's The Amazing Race will be starred by public figures, but the Casting of the program is quite exceptional.

According to information from Iltalehti, The Amazing Race will be filmed around the world this coming summer.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 