DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 11/BALLROOM

Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 10/CUARTETO
« Reply #600 on: January 09, 2024, 08:18:05 PM »
To clarify things about the nominations:

Constanza Romero & José Díaz are part of the nomination although they have the numbers to pass to the other round because the two couples who had the highest number of votes in the couples nomination were already in the elimination because of the secret votes, so the third couple is the one going to the elimination.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 10/CUARTETO
« Reply #601 on: January 09, 2024, 08:38:28 PM »
Live update:

Production decided that Charlotte has been eliminated of the show despite getting the 43,3 % of the votes.

Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 10/CUARTETO
« Reply #602 on: January 09, 2024, 08:53:44 PM »
The jury decided to save six couples in the following order:

1. Constanza Romero & José Díaz (by Angel De Brito)
2. Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone (by Carolina Ardohain)
3. Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez (by Moria Casán)
4. Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López (by Aníbal Pachano)
5. Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña (by Angel De Brito)
6. Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro (by Carolina Ardohain)

And this is the audience decision, made by phone, QR and thru the site https://bailando.enjuego.com :


Charlotte Caniggia & Jesus Vinent Herrera - 43,3 % (ELIMINATED)
Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - 30,4 %
Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda - 26,3 % (ELIMINATED)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 10/CUARTETO
« Reply #603 on: January 09, 2024, 09:00:03 PM »
Time to recap how things developed now that tonight' show is over:

The fight (because althought they used words it was a huge fight) between Constanza Romero and Charlotte Caniggia started before and after the latter's performance - Constanza was on the show' streaming ministudio -. Then during the nomination Constanza voted Charlotte (even if "it's a wasted vote" as she said) because of what happened before and as payback she did the same, using heavy insults (the type that in The Amazing Race are silenced or replaced with a beep) and gestures.

Suddenly Charlotte decided to leave "in tears" (although an Inside Video showed her shouting and laughing with a close friend outside her dressing room), and then she abandoned the studio where the show is aired and some times recorded. Production tried to reach her via her cellphone with no answer and when she finally sent a message it didn't satisfy the producers so they decided to eliminate her.

By the way, tonight program was recorded early - except the elimination segment -.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 10/CUARTETO
« Reply #604 on: January 09, 2024, 09:03:41 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on January 09, 2024, 08:18:05 PM
To clarify things about the nominations:

Constanza Romero & José Díaz are part of the nomination although they have the numbers to pass to the other round because the two couples who had the highest number of votes in the couples nomination were already in the elimination because of the secret votes, so the third couple is the one going to the elimination.

Forgot to add that the other couple with votes was also in the elimination due to the secret vote.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 11/BALLROOM
« Reply #605 on: January 10, 2024, 06:20:54 AM »
Rules for this round:

Couples can opt to dance SAMBA or CHACHACHA.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 11/BALLROOM
« Reply #606 on: January 10, 2024, 06:29:29 PM »
Elimination scheduled to happen on Monday.

Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 11/BALLROOM
« Reply #607 on: January 10, 2024, 06:48:12 PM »
Scheduled to dance tonight:

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte 
Constanza Romero & José Díaz
Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona
Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 11/BALLROOM
« Reply #608 on: January 10, 2024, 07:20:37 PM »
Another perfect score from the jury! For the tenth time on the season one team reaches 30 points in a gala.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 11/BALLROOM
« Reply #609 on: January 10, 2024, 07:44:28 PM »
Announced by Marcelo tonight, this round has a single elimination.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 11/BALLROOM
« Reply #610 on: January 10, 2024, 08:28:59 PM »
First gala:

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 30

video

Constanza Romero & José Díaz - Score: 25

video

Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona - Score: 20

video

Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 18

video


This round the secret vote is held by Moria Casán.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 11/BALLROOM
« Reply #611 on: January 10, 2024, 08:29:45 PM »
Score by juror:

(Order of jury: A. De Brito, C. Ardohain, M. Casán & A. Pachano)

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte: 10 + 10 + ? + 10 = 30

Constanza Romero & José Díaz: 9 + 9 + ? + 7 = 25

Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona: 5 + 8 + ? + 7 = 20

Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz: 5 + 7 + ? + 6 = 18
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 11/BALLROOM
« Reply #612 on: January 10, 2024, 08:30:31 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Houdini (Dua Lipa)
Constanza Romero & José Díaz - Burning up (Jessie J ft. 2 Chainz)
Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona - Sexbomb (Tom Jones ft. Mousse T)
Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - Drop it on me (Ricky Martin ft. Daddy Yankee & Taboo)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 11/BALLROOM
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 06:38:15 PM »
Scheduled to dance tonight:

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone
Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro
Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López
Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 11/BALLROOM
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 06:41:11 PM »
Lourdes Sánchez suffered a tear in the psoas muscle during her cuarteto performance. Despite this, she'll be dancing this round.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 11/BALLROOM
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 08:08:29 PM »
Ninth -2 from the season, this time from Angel De Brito. The victims, Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 11/BALLROOM
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 08:21:58 PM »
Second gala:

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Score: 27

video

Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López - Score: 19

video

Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Score: 14

video

Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Score: 5

video
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 11/BALLROOM
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 08:23:36 PM »
Score by juror:

(Order of jury: A. De Brito, C. Ardohain, M. Casán & A. Pachano)

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone: 9 + 9 + ? + 9 = 27

Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López: 7 + 7 + ? + 5 = 19

Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro: 4 + 5 + ? + 5 = 14

Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña: (-2) + 5 + ? + 2 = 5
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 11/BALLROOM
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 08:24:26 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Smooth (Carlos Santana ft. Rob Thomas)
Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López - On the floor (Jennifer López ft. Pitbull)
Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - I like it (I like it like that) (Pete Rodriguez)
Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Don't start now (Dua Lipa)
