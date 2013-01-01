The jury decided to save six couples in the following order:
1. Constanza Romero & José Díaz (by Angel De Brito)
2. Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone (by Carolina Ardohain)
3. Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez (by Moria Casán)
4. Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López (by Aníbal Pachano)
5. Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña (by Angel De Brito)
6. Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro (by Carolina Ardohain)
And this is the audience decision, made by phone, QR and thru the site https://bailando.enjuego.com
:
Charlotte Caniggia & Jesus Vinent Herrera - 43,3 % (ELIMINATED)
Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - 30,4 %
Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda - 26,3 % (ELIMINATED)