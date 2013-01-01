« previous next »
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 10/CUARTETO
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 08:18:05 PM »
To clarify things about the nominations:

Constanza Romero & José Díaz are part of the nomination although they have the numbers to pass to the other round because the two couples who had the highest number of votes in the couples nomination were already in the elimination because of the secret votes, so the third couple is the one going to the elimination.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 10/CUARTETO
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 08:38:28 PM »
Live update:

Production decided that Charlotte has been eliminated of the show despite getting the 43,3 % of the votes.

Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 10/CUARTETO
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 08:53:44 PM »
The jury decided to save six couples in the following order:

1. Constanza Romero & José Díaz (by Angel De Brito)
2. Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone (by Carolina Ardohain)
3. Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez (by Moria Casán)
4. Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López (by Aníbal Pachano)
5. Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña (by Angel De Brito)
6. Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro (by Carolina Ardohain)

And this is the audience decision, made by phone, QR and thru the site https://bailando.enjuego.com :


Charlotte Caniggia & Jesus Vinent Herrera - 43,3 % (ELIMINATED)
Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - 30,4 %
Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda - 26,3 % (ELIMINATED)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 10/CUARTETO
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 09:00:03 PM »
Time to recap how things developed now that tonight' show is over:

The fight (because althought they used words it was a huge fight) between Constanza Romero and Charlotte Caniggia started before and after the latter's performance - Constanza was on the show' streaming ministudio -. Then during the nomination Constanza voted Charlotte (even if "it's a wasted vote" as she said) because of what happened before and as payback she did the same, using heavy insults (the type that in The Amazing Race are silenced or replaced with a beep) and gestures.

Suddenly Charlotte decided to leave "in tears" (although an Inside Video showed her shouting and laughing with a close friend outside her dressing room), and then she abandoned the studio where the show is aired and some times recorded. Production tried to reach her via her cellphone with no answer and when she finally sent a message it didn't satisfy the producers so they decided to eliminate her.

By the way, tonight program was recorded early - except the elimination segement -.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 10/CUARTETO
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 09:03:41 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 08:18:05 PM
To clarify things about the nominations:

Constanza Romero & José Díaz are part of the nomination although they have the numbers to pass to the other round because the two couples who had the highest number of votes in the couples nomination were already in the elimination because of the secret votes, so the third couple is the one going to the elimination.

Forgot to add that the other couple with votes was also in the elimination due to the secret vote.
