Time to recap how things developed now that tonight' show is over:



The fight (because althought they used words it was a huge fight) between Constanza Romero and Charlotte Caniggia started before and after the latter's performance - Constanza was on the show' streaming ministudio -. Then during the nomination Constanza voted Charlotte (even if "it's a wasted vote" as she said) because of what happened before and as payback she did the same, using heavy insults (the type that in The Amazing Race are silenced or replaced with a beep) and gestures.



Suddenly Charlotte decided to leave "in tears" (although an Inside Video showed her shouting and laughing with a close friend outside her dressing room), and then she abandoned the studio where the show is aired and some times recorded. Production tried to reach her via her cellphone with no answer and when she finally sent a message it didn't satisfy the producers so they decided to eliminate her.



By the way, tonight program was recorded early - except the elimination segement -.