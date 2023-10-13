Rules for the nomination:



Couples have to nominate 1 couple.

Must explain why.

Self nominations are prohibited.

The couple with the highest number of votes goes to the elimination. If that same couple is already in the elimination because of not reaching the total of points required to pass to the next round, the following one will be the one taking its place.

If there's a tie between two or several couples, all of the them goes to the elimination.

As she's leaving the show, Noelia Pompa can't be nominated. She can't nominate another couple either.