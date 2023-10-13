« previous next »
DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3

Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
October 13, 2023, 09:43:58 PM
Sixth gala:

Florencia Vigna & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 26 (Cuarteto)

video

Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio - Score: 10 (Cuarteto)

video

Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Score: 10 (80-90's pop)

video
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
October 13, 2023, 09:44:22 PM
Score by juror:

(Order of jury: A. De Brito, C. Ardohain, M. Casán & M. Polino)

Florencia Vigna & Jonathan Lazarte: ? + 10 + 9 + 7 = 26

Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio: ? + 5 + 4 + 1 = 10

Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña: ? + 4 + 7 + (-1) = 10   
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
October 13, 2023, 09:44:57 PM
Songs performed on this gala:

Florencia Vigna & Jonathan Lazarte - Mentiras / Fue lo mejor del amor / Te mentiría (Flor Vigna)
Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio - Soy Cordobés (Rodrigo)
Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Pump up the jam (Technotronic) / Gonna make you sweat (Everybody dance now) ( C+C Music Factory)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
October 16, 2023, 07:22:56 PM
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez
Fernanda Sosa & Jonathan Martini
Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz
Mónica Farro & Ignacio Gonatta

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
October 16, 2023, 08:53:21 PM
Elimination scheduled to happen on Thursday.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
October 16, 2023, 09:39:04 PM
Seventh gala:

Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez - Score: 21 (Adagio)

video

Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - Score: 20 (Urban mix)

video

Fernanda Sosa & Jonathan Martini - Score: 15 (Disco)

video
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
October 16, 2023, 09:39:34 PM
Score by juror:

(Order of jury: A. De Brito, C. Ardohain, M. Casán & M. Polino)

Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez: ? + 7 + 8 + 6 = 21

Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz: ? + 6 + 8 + 6 = 20

Fernanda Sosa & Jonathan Martini: ? + 5 + 6 + 4 = 15
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
October 16, 2023, 09:40:04 PM
Songs performed on this gala:

Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez - Dos oruguitas (Sebastián Yatra)
Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - El anillo (Jennifer López) / Mi gente de fiesta (Alextronic)
Fernanda Sosa & Jonathan Martini - Strong enough (Cher)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
October 16, 2023, 09:40:45 PM
No show tomorrow.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
October 18, 2023, 06:09:54 PM
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Tomás Holder & Agostina Caute
Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro
Eva Bargiela & Uriel Luna Sambrán
Juliana Díaz & Rodrigo Gutta

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
October 18, 2023, 09:37:26 PM
Eighth gala:

Tomás Holder & Agostina Caute - Score: 10 (Bachata)

video

Juliana Díaz & Rodrigo Gutta - Score: 19 (Cuarteto)

video

Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Score: 27 (Rock'n roll)

video
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
October 18, 2023, 09:38:03 PM
Score by juror:

(Order of jury: A. De Brito, C. Ardohain, M. Casán & M. Polino)

Tomás Holder & Agostina Caute: ? + 4 + 5 + 1 = 10

Juliana Díaz & Rodrigo Gutta: ? + 8 + 7 + 4 = 19

Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro: ? + 10 + 10 + 7 = 27
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
October 18, 2023, 09:38:33 PM
Songs performed on this gala:

Tomás Holder & Agostina Caute - Monotonía (Shakira ft. Ozuna)
Juliana Díaz & Rodrigo Gutta - Que ironía (Rodrigo)
Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Can't help falling in love (Maximiliano De La Cruz) / Blue suede shoes (Elvis Presley)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
October 19, 2023, 07:32:12 AM
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Eva Bargiela & Uriel Luna Sambrán
Mónica Farro & Ignacio Gonatta
Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
October 19, 2023, 01:15:11 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on October 11, 2023, 09:20:47 PM
Breaking news:

Announced today, the couples will vote which one of them is going to the elimination.

Just a reminder of what's going to happen on the sentence gala tonight.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
October 19, 2023, 09:26:13 PM
Last gala:

Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre - Score: 16 (Disco)

video

Eva Bargiela & Uriel Luna Sambrán - Score: 21 (Cuarteto)

video

Mónica Farro & Rodrigo Jara - Score: 25 (Cumbia)

video
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
October 19, 2023, 09:26:56 PM
Score by juror:

(Order of jury: A. De Brito, C. Ardohain, M. Casán & M. Polino)

Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre: ? + 6 + 7 + 3 = 16

Eva Bargiela & Uriel Luna Sambrán: ? + 10 + 8 + 3 = 21

Mónica Farro & Rodrigo Jara: ? + 10 + 9 + 6 = 25
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
October 19, 2023, 09:27:28 PM
Songs performed on this gala:

Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre - Todos me miran (Gloria Trevi)
Eva Bargiela & Uriel Luna Sambrán - La morocha (Luck Ra & BM)
Mónica Farro & Rodrigo Jara - Mentirosa (Ráfaga)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
October 19, 2023, 09:36:22 PM
These are the scores of the different couples:

Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona - Score: 27
Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba - Score: 27
Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Score: 27
Florencia Vigna & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 26
Mónica Farro & Rodrigo Jara - Score: 25
Lola Latorre & Rafael Muñiz - Score: 23
Noelia Pompa & Sandro Leone - Score: 22
Guido Zaffora & Julia Pérez - Score: 22
Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 22
Kennys Palacios & Morena Sánchez - Score: 21
Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales - Score: 21
Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez - Score: 21
Eva Bargiela & Uriel Luna Sambrán - Score: 21
Constanza Romero & José Díaz - Score: 20
Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - Score: 20
Camila Homs & Nicolás Fleitas - Score: 19
Juliana Díaz & Rodrigo Gutta - Score: 19
Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda - Score: 17
Charlotte Caniggia & Jesus Vinent Herrera - Score: 16
Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre - Score: 16
Fernanda Sosa & Jonathan Martini - Score: 15
Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 11
Martín Salwe & Milett Figueroa - Score: 10
Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio - Score: 10
Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Score: 10
Tomás Holder & Agostina Caute - Score: 10

These scores don't include the secret vote from Angel De Brito, that will be revealed tomorrow on the elimination gala.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
Yesterday at 07:34:16 AM
My team has a game at home tonight and I'll be attending, so all tonight stuff we'll be posted some moment during tomorrow's morning.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
Yesterday at 10:45:24 PM
Sixteenth 0 from the season, this time from Angel De Brito. The victims, Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
Yesterday at 10:46:32 PM
Seventeenth 0 from the season, this time from Angel De Brito. The victims, Constanza Romero & José Díaz.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
Yesterday at 11:00:01 PM
The sentence round ended with these scores after Angel De Brito secret votes were revealed:   
   
Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona - Score: 27 + 10 = 37
Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba - Score: 27 + 10 = 37
Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Score: 27 + 8 = 35
Florencia Vigna & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 26 + 9 = 35
Mónica Farro & Rodrigo Jara - Score: 25 + 8 = 33
Lola Latorre & Rafael Muñiz - Score: 23 + 8 = 31
Noelia Pompa & Sandro Leone - Score: 22 + 8 = 30
Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez - Score: 21 + 9 = 30 *
Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - Score: 20 + 9 = 29
Guido Zaffora & Julia Pérez - Score: 22 + 6 = 28
Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda - Score: 17 + 10 = 27
Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales - Score: 21 + 5 = 26
Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 22 + 3 = 25
Kennys Palacios & Morena Sánchez - Score: 21 + 4 = 25
Eva Bargiela & Uriel Luna Sambrán - Score: 21 + 3 = 24
Constanza Romero & José Díaz - Score: 20 + 0 = 20
Camila Homs & Nicolás Fleitas - Score: 19 + 4 = 23
Juliana Díaz & Rodrigo Gutta - Score: 19 + 5 = 24
Charlotte Caniggia & Jesus Vinent Herrera - Score: 16 + 5 = 21
Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre - Score: 16 + 4 = 20
Fernanda Sosa & Jonathan Martini - Score: 15 + 2 = 17
Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio - Score: 10 + 4 = 15
Martín Salwe & Milett Figueroa - Score: 10 + 3 = 13
Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Score: 10 + 3 = 13
Tomás Holder & Agostina Caute - Score: 10 + 3 = 13
Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 11 + 0 = 11
   
   
   
   
To avoid a possible elimination was necessary to have at least 18 points.   

*This team had the highest number of votes (3) from the rest of the teams and was sent to the elimination.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
Yesterday at 11:01:22 PM
At the moment of ending today's program, only one couple was saved by the jury. Therefore the elimination will happen on Monday.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
Today at 04:44:51 PM
Rules for the nomination:

Couples have to nominate 1 couple.
Must explain why.
Self nominations are prohibited.
The couple with the highest number of votes goes to the elimination. If that same couple is already in the elimination because of not reaching the total of points required to pass to the next round, the following one will be the one taking its place.
If there's a tie between two or several couples, all of the them goes to the elimination.
As she's leaving the show, Noelia Pompa can't be nominated. She can't nominate another couple either.
