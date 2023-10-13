The sentence round ended with these scores after Angel De Brito secret votes were revealed:
Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona - Score: 27 + 10 = 37
Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba - Score: 27 + 10 = 37
Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Score: 27 + 8 = 35
Florencia Vigna & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 26 + 9 = 35
Mónica Farro & Rodrigo Jara - Score: 25 + 8 = 33
Lola Latorre & Rafael Muñiz - Score: 23 + 8 = 31
Noelia Pompa & Sandro Leone - Score: 22 + 8 = 30
Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez - Score: 21 + 9 = 30 *
Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - Score: 20 + 9 = 29
Guido Zaffora & Julia Pérez - Score: 22 + 6 = 28
Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda - Score: 17 + 10 = 27
Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales - Score: 21 + 5 = 26
Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 22 + 3 = 25
Kennys Palacios & Morena Sánchez - Score: 21 + 4 = 25
Eva Bargiela & Uriel Luna Sambrán - Score: 21 + 3 = 24
Constanza Romero & José Díaz - Score: 20 + 0 = 20
Camila Homs & Nicolás Fleitas - Score: 19 + 4 = 23
Juliana Díaz & Rodrigo Gutta - Score: 19 + 5 = 24
Charlotte Caniggia & Jesus Vinent Herrera - Score: 16 + 5 = 21
Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre - Score: 16 + 4 = 20
Fernanda Sosa & Jonathan Martini - Score: 15 + 2 = 17
Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio - Score: 10 + 4 = 15
Martín Salwe & Milett Figueroa - Score: 10 + 3 = 13
Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Score: 10 + 3 = 13
Tomás Holder & Agostina Caute - Score: 10 + 3 = 13
Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 11 + 0 = 11
To avoid a possible elimination was necessary to have at least 18 points.
*This team had the highest number of votes (3) from the rest of the teams and was sent to the elimination.