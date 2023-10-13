Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona - Score: 27 + 10 = 37

Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba - Score: 27 + 10 = 37

Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Score: 27 + 8 = 35

Florencia Vigna & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 26 + 9 = 35

Mónica Farro & Rodrigo Jara - Score: 25 + 8 = 33

Lola Latorre & Rafael Muñiz - Score: 23 + 8 = 31

Noelia Pompa & Sandro Leone - Score: 22 + 8 = 30

Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez - Score: 21 + 9 = 30 *

Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - Score: 20 + 9 = 29

Guido Zaffora & Julia Pérez - Score: 22 + 6 = 28

Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda - Score: 17 + 10 = 27

Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales - Score: 21 + 5 = 26

Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 22 + 3 = 25

Kennys Palacios & Morena Sánchez - Score: 21 + 4 = 25

Eva Bargiela & Uriel Luna Sambrán - Score: 21 + 3 = 24

Constanza Romero & José Díaz - Score: 20 + 0 = 20

Camila Homs & Nicolás Fleitas - Score: 19 + 4 = 23

Juliana Díaz & Rodrigo Gutta - Score: 19 + 5 = 24

Charlotte Caniggia & Jesus Vinent Herrera - Score: 16 + 5 = 21

Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre - Score: 16 + 4 = 20

Fernanda Sosa & Jonathan Martini - Score: 15 + 2 = 17

Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio - Score: 10 + 4 = 15

Martín Salwe & Milett Figueroa - Score: 10 + 3 = 13

Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Score: 10 + 3 = 13

Tomás Holder & Agostina Caute - Score: 10 + 3 = 13

Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 11 + 0 = 11

The sentence round ended with these scores after Angel De Brito secret votes were revealed:To avoid a possible elimination was necessary to have at least 18 points.*This team had the highest number of votes (3) from the rest of the teams and was sent to the elimination.