« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3  (Read 7300 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #225 on: October 13, 2023, 09:43:58 PM »
Sixth gala:

Florencia Vigna & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 26 (Cuarteto)

video

Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio - Score: 10 (Cuarteto)

video

Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Score: 10 (80-90's pop)

video
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #226 on: October 13, 2023, 09:44:22 PM »
Score by juror:

(Order of jury: A. De Brito, C. Ardohain, M. Casán & M. Polino)

Florencia Vigna & Jonathan Lazarte: ? + 10 + 9 + 7 = 26

Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio: ? + 5 + 4 + 1 = 10

Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña: ? + 4 + 7 + (-1) = 10   
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #227 on: October 13, 2023, 09:44:57 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Florencia Vigna & Jonathan Lazarte - Mentiras / Fue lo mejor del amor / Te mentiría (Flor Vigna)
Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio - Soy Cordobés (Rodrigo)
Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Pump up the jam (Technotronic) / Gonna make you sweat (Everybody dance now) ( C+C Music Factory)
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #228 on: October 16, 2023, 07:22:56 PM »
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez
Fernanda Sosa & Jonathan Martini
Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz
Mónica Farro & Ignacio Gonatta

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #229 on: October 16, 2023, 08:53:21 PM »
Elimination scheduled to happen on Thursday.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #230 on: October 16, 2023, 09:39:04 PM »
Seventh gala:

Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez - Score: 21 (Adagio)

video

Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - Score: 20 (Urban mix)

video

Fernanda Sosa & Jonathan Martini - Score: 15 (Disco)

video
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #231 on: October 16, 2023, 09:39:34 PM »
Score by juror:

(Order of jury: A. De Brito, C. Ardohain, M. Casán & M. Polino)

Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez: ? + 7 + 8 + 6 = 21

Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz: ? + 6 + 8 + 6 = 20

Fernanda Sosa & Jonathan Martini: ? + 5 + 6 + 4 = 15
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #232 on: October 16, 2023, 09:40:04 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez - Dos oruguitas (Sebastián Yatra)
Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - El anillo (Jennifer López) / Mi gente de fiesta (Alextronic)
Fernanda Sosa & Jonathan Martini - Strong enough (Cher)
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #233 on: October 16, 2023, 09:40:45 PM »
No show tomorrow.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #234 on: October 18, 2023, 06:09:54 PM »
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Tomás Holder & Agostina Caute
Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro
Eva Bargiela & Uriel Luna Sambrán
Juliana Díaz & Rodrigo Gutta

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #235 on: October 18, 2023, 09:37:26 PM »
Eighth gala:

Tomás Holder & Agostina Caute - Score: 10 (Bachata)

video

Juliana Díaz & Rodrigo Gutta - Score: 19 (Cuarteto)

video

Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Score: 27 (Rock'n roll)

video
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #236 on: October 18, 2023, 09:38:03 PM »
Score by juror:

(Order of jury: A. De Brito, C. Ardohain, M. Casán & M. Polino)

Tomás Holder & Agostina Caute: ? + 4 + 5 + 1 = 10

Juliana Díaz & Rodrigo Gutta: ? + 8 + 7 + 4 = 19

Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro: ? + 10 + 10 + 7 = 27
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #237 on: October 18, 2023, 09:38:33 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Tomás Holder & Agostina Caute - Monotonía (Shakira ft. Ozuna)
Juliana Díaz & Rodrigo Gutta - Que ironía (Rodrigo)
Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Can't help falling in love (Maximiliano De La Cruz) / Blue suede shoes (Elvis Presley)
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #238 on: October 19, 2023, 07:32:12 AM »
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Eva Bargiela & Uriel Luna Sambrán
Mónica Farro & Ignacio Gonatta
Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #239 on: October 19, 2023, 01:15:11 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on October 11, 2023, 09:20:47 PM
Breaking news:

Announced today, the couples will vote which one of them is going to the elimination.

Just a reminder of what's going to happen on the sentence gala tonight.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #240 on: October 19, 2023, 09:26:13 PM »
Last gala:

Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre - Score: 16 (Disco)

video

Eva Bargiela & Uriel Luna Sambrán - Score: 21 (Cuarteto)

video

Mónica Farro & Rodrigo Jara - Score: 25 (Cumbia)

video
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #241 on: October 19, 2023, 09:26:56 PM »
Score by juror:

(Order of jury: A. De Brito, C. Ardohain, M. Casán & M. Polino)

Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre: ? + 6 + 7 + 3 = 16

Eva Bargiela & Uriel Luna Sambrán: ? + 10 + 8 + 3 = 21

Mónica Farro & Rodrigo Jara: ? + 10 + 9 + 6 = 25
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #242 on: October 19, 2023, 09:27:28 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre - Todos me miran (Gloria Trevi)
Eva Bargiela & Uriel Luna Sambrán - La morocha (Luck Ra & BM)
Mónica Farro & Rodrigo Jara - Mentirosa (Ráfaga)
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #243 on: October 19, 2023, 09:36:22 PM »
These are the scores of the different couples:

Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona - Score: 27
Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba - Score: 27
Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Score: 27
Florencia Vigna & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 26
Mónica Farro & Rodrigo Jara - Score: 25
Lola Latorre & Rafael Muñiz - Score: 23
Noelia Pompa & Sandro Leone - Score: 22
Guido Zaffora & Julia Pérez - Score: 22
Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 22
Kennys Palacios & Morena Sánchez - Score: 21
Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales - Score: 21
Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez - Score: 21
Eva Bargiela & Uriel Luna Sambrán - Score: 21
Constanza Romero & José Díaz - Score: 20
Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - Score: 20
Camila Homs & Nicolás Fleitas - Score: 19
Juliana Díaz & Rodrigo Gutta - Score: 19
Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda - Score: 17
Charlotte Caniggia & Jesus Vinent Herrera - Score: 16
Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre - Score: 16
Fernanda Sosa & Jonathan Martini - Score: 15
Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 11
Martín Salwe & Milett Figueroa - Score: 10
Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio - Score: 10
Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Score: 10
Tomás Holder & Agostina Caute - Score: 10

These scores don't include the secret vote from Angel De Brito, that will be revealed tomorrow on the elimination gala.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 07:34:16 AM »
My team has a game at home tonight and I'll be attending, so all tonight stuff we'll be posted some moment during tomorrow's morning.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 10:45:24 PM »
Sixteenth 0 from the season, this time from Angel De Brito. The victims, Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 10:46:32 PM »
Seventeenth 0 from the season, this time from Angel De Brito. The victims, Constanza Romero & José Díaz.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 11:00:01 PM »
The sentence round ended with these scores after Angel De Brito secret votes were revealed:   
   
Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona - Score: 27 + 10 = 37
Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba - Score: 27 + 10 = 37
Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Score: 27 + 8 = 35
Florencia Vigna & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 26 + 9 = 35
Mónica Farro & Rodrigo Jara - Score: 25 + 8 = 33
Lola Latorre & Rafael Muñiz - Score: 23 + 8 = 31
Noelia Pompa & Sandro Leone - Score: 22 + 8 = 30
Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez - Score: 21 + 9 = 30 *
Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - Score: 20 + 9 = 29
Guido Zaffora & Julia Pérez - Score: 22 + 6 = 28
Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda - Score: 17 + 10 = 27
Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales - Score: 21 + 5 = 26
Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 22 + 3 = 25
Kennys Palacios & Morena Sánchez - Score: 21 + 4 = 25
Eva Bargiela & Uriel Luna Sambrán - Score: 21 + 3 = 24
Constanza Romero & José Díaz - Score: 20 + 0 = 20
Camila Homs & Nicolás Fleitas - Score: 19 + 4 = 23
Juliana Díaz & Rodrigo Gutta - Score: 19 + 5 = 24
Charlotte Caniggia & Jesus Vinent Herrera - Score: 16 + 5 = 21
Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre - Score: 16 + 4 = 20
Fernanda Sosa & Jonathan Martini - Score: 15 + 2 = 17
Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio - Score: 10 + 4 = 15
Martín Salwe & Milett Figueroa - Score: 10 + 3 = 13
Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Score: 10 + 3 = 13
Tomás Holder & Agostina Caute - Score: 10 + 3 = 13
Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 11 + 0 = 11
   
   
   
   
To avoid a possible elimination was necessary to have at least 18 points.   

*This team had the highest number of votes (3) from the rest of the teams and was sent to the elimination.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12552
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 3
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 11:01:22 PM »
At the moment of ending today's program, only one couple was saved by the jury. Therefore the elimination will happen on Monday.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 