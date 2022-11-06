Phil's exposition puts the dressing challenge at the Ronda Flamenca:
We've had a Phil sighting at the Moorish baths, so that's probably where the arch-building takes place. I couldn't find an exact match, but the arches that Marcus/Michael are building are similar to those at the baths.
In the episode preview, Luis/Michelle drive past the Cártama stadium here
.
Emily/Molly are lost here
at the junction of Calle Molino and Calle Soubiron, a block away from the flamenco.
We already knew the Pit Stop at the Mirador de Ronda and the confessional area at the Fuente de Ranas.