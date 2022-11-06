« previous next »
TAR34: Ep 10: "Don't Look Down" (11/23/2022)

RealityFreakWill

TAR34: Ep 10: "Don't Look Down" (11/23/2022)
« on: November 06, 2022, 10:06:05 AM »
TEAMS CONTINUE THE MEGALEG IN RONDA, SPAIN, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23





Dont Look Down  Teams continue the megaleg in Ronda, Spain, where they must choose to build an arch brick by brick or dress for success, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 23 at a new time (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the host.
« Last Edit: November 17, 2022, 02:15:29 PM by RealityFreakWill »
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 10: "Don't Look Down" (11/23/2022)
« Reply #1 on: November 18, 2022, 08:37:54 AM »
PRESS PICS









RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 10: "Don't Look Down" (11/23/2022)
« Reply #2 on: November 18, 2022, 08:40:01 AM »








RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 10: "Don't Look Down" (11/23/2022)
« Reply #3 on: November 18, 2022, 08:45:45 AM »








RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 10: "Don't Look Down" (11/23/2022)
« Reply #4 on: November 18, 2022, 08:49:54 AM »








Neobie

Re: TAR34: Ep 10: "Don't Look Down" (11/23/2022)
« Reply #5 on: November 19, 2022, 10:46:19 PM »
Phil's exposition puts the dressing challenge at the Ronda Flamenca:





We've had a Phil sighting at the Moorish baths, so that's probably where the arch-building takes place. I couldn't find an exact match, but the arches that Marcus/Michael are building are similar to those at the baths.

In the episode preview, Luis/Michelle drive past the Cártama stadium here.
Emily/Molly are lost here at the junction of Calle Molino and Calle Soubiron, a block away from the flamenco.

We already knew the Pit Stop at the Mirador de Ronda and the confessional area at the Fuente de Ranas.
« Last Edit: November 19, 2022, 10:58:17 PM by Neobie »
Neobie

Re: TAR34: Ep 10: "Don't Look Down" (11/23/2022)
« Reply #6 on: November 19, 2022, 11:42:11 PM »
After all that running and cycling in Málaga, Emily's leg will be getting some reprieve in Ronda; all the locations are within a radius of 320m/350yd (165m/180yd if you don't count the Moorish baths), and they'd only need to travel a grand total of 750m/820yd to complete the leg.

If it weren't a "megaleg" this would be the shortest leg by distance, ever.
« Last Edit: November 19, 2022, 11:52:44 PM by Neobie »
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 10: "Don't Look Down" (11/23/2022)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:38:13 AM »
The Amazing Race - Dont Look Down (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DU9VEEBr9Wo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DU9VEEBr9Wo</a>

The Amazing Race - Dont Look Down (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kwI6G4vzTtY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kwI6G4vzTtY</a>
