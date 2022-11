TEAMS CONTINUE THE MEGALEG IN RONDA, SPAIN, ON “THE AMAZING RACE,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23

“Don’t Look Down” – Teams continue the megaleg in Ronda, Spain, where they must choose to build an arch brick by brick or dress for success, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 23 at a new time (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the host.