TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)

TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)
TEAMS DRIVE TO TOULOUSE, FRANCE, WHERE THEY MUST RUN, TACKLE AND KICK THEIR WAY THROUGH A ROADBLOCK WHILE TRAINING WITH A CHAMPION RUGBY TEAM, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9



La Ville Rose  Teams drive to Toulouse, France, known as the Pink City, where they must run, tackle and kick their way through a roadblock while training with a champion pro rugby team, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 9, at a new time (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the host.
Re: TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)
PRESS PICS











Re: TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)
Re: TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)
Re: TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)
For the colors of the shirts, the team is the Stade Toulousain.

And the task seems to be staged at the Stade Toulousain Academie.
Re: TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)
Amazing Race - La Ville Rose (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TgpVmsFy8Zc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TgpVmsFy8Zc</a>

Amazing Race - La Ville Rose (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/413lMaW240o" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/413lMaW240o</a>
Re: TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)
Looks like we have pretty much everything for this leg! Teams set off from the Pit Stop of the previous leg, at Domme.
The Pit Stop is at the north side of the Canal de Brienne here .
