TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)

TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)
TEAMS DRIVE TO TOULOUSE, FRANCE, WHERE THEY MUST RUN, TACKLE AND KICK THEIR WAY THROUGH A ROADBLOCK WHILE TRAINING WITH A CHAMPION RUGBY TEAM, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9



La Ville Rose  Teams drive to Toulouse, France, known as the Pink City, where they must run, tackle and kick their way through a roadblock while training with a champion pro rugby team, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 9, at a new time (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the host.
Re: TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)
PRESS PICS











Re: TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)
« Reply #2 on: November 03, 2022, 07:08:21 PM »










Re: TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)
« Reply #3 on: November 03, 2022, 07:12:07 PM »








Re: TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)
November 03, 2022, 09:39:15 PM
For the colors of the shirts, the team is the Stade Toulousain.

And the task seems to be staged at the Stade Toulousain Academie.
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Re: TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)
Amazing Race - La Ville Rose (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TgpVmsFy8Zc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TgpVmsFy8Zc</a>

Amazing Race - La Ville Rose (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/413lMaW240o" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/413lMaW240o</a>
