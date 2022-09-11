« previous next »
TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)

RealityFreakWill

TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)
TEAMS DRIVE TO TOULOUSE, FRANCE, WHERE THEY MUST RUN, TACKLE AND KICK THEIR WAY THROUGH A ROADBLOCK WHILE TRAINING WITH A CHAMPION RUGBY TEAM, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9



La Ville Rose  Teams drive to Toulouse, France, known as the Pink City, where they must run, tackle and kick their way through a roadblock while training with a champion pro rugby team, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 9, at a new time (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the host.
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)
PRESS PICS











RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:08:21 PM »










RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 8: "La Ville Rose" (11/9/2022)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:12:07 PM »








