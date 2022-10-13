We see 7 of the 8 remaining teams participating on this leg.
From the end-of-episode preview:
Luis and Claire building furniture
Emily or Molly navigating the city
Marcus/Michael learning Arabic
Glenda/Lumumba entering the Khazanat al-Jahith bookstore
Aubrey dancing with a sword
And from the press pictures:
Quinton/Mattie
at the theatre.
That leaves our unfortunate COVID team...
One of the press pictures also shows Phil explaining the situation to two teams
Derek/Claire and Aubrey/David
who look bummed. I would think it's the Pit Start, but the two teams didn't finish close together in the Petra/Wadi Rum leg.