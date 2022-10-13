« previous next »
TAR34: Ep 6: "Step By Step" (10/26/2022)

RealityFreakWill

TAR34: Ep 6: "Step By Step" (10/26/2022)
A SHOCKING ELIMINATION TAKES PLACE WHILE TEAMS CONTINUE THEIR JOURNEY THROUGH JORDAN, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26



Step by Step  A shocking elimination takes place while teams continue their Jordanian journey in the white city. Teams take part in a traditional folk dance and learn the Arabic alphabet, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 26 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the host.
georgiapeach

Re: TAR34: Ep 6: "Step By Step" (10/26/2022)
saved
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 6: "Step By Step" (10/26/2022)
PRESS PICS











RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 6: "Step By Step" (10/26/2022)
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 6: "Step By Step" (10/26/2022)
elthemagnifico

Re: TAR34: Ep 6: "Step By Step" (10/26/2022)
So looking at the press pics, Phil calling a team from Aman Citadel might be taken at the pit start of the episode, meaning an early elimination might have happened, and the leg might be treated essentially as NEL, assuming the eliminated team in 1st Jordan leg didn't replace them
what might have been

Neobie

Re: TAR34: Ep 6: "Step By Step" (10/26/2022)
We see 7 of the 8 remaining teams participating on this leg.

From the end-of-episode preview:
Luis and Claire building furniture
Emily or Molly navigating the city
Marcus/Michael learning Arabic
Glenda/Lumumba entering the Khazanat al-Jahith bookstore
Aubrey dancing with a sword

And from the press pictures:
Quinton/Mattie
at the theatre.

That leaves our unfortunate COVID team...

One of the press pictures also shows Phil explaining the situation to two teams
Derek/Claire and Aubrey/David
who look bummed. I would think it's the Pit Start, but the two teams didn't finish close together in the Petra/Wadi Rum leg.
travilana

Re: TAR34: Ep 6: "Step By Step" (10/26/2022)
Now that I've seen the pics, I assume Phil broke the news at the pit start that the Covid+ team will be sent home.

So I guess a replacement team is now inevitable. No replacement team would mean a possible non-elimination Leg 5, which will ruin not only the "no non-eliminations" twist this season, but the number of racers too.
