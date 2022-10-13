« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR34: Ep 6: "Step By Step" (10/26/2022)  (Read 411 times)

1 Member and 8 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25397
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR34: Ep 6: "Step By Step" (10/26/2022)
« on: October 13, 2022, 10:32:41 AM »
A SHOCKING ELIMINATION TAKES PLACE WHILE TEAMS CONTINUE THEIR JOURNEY THROUGH JORDAN, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26



Step by Step  A shocking elimination takes place while teams continue their Jordanian journey in the white city. Teams take part in a traditional folk dance and learn the Arabic alphabet, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 26 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the host.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:13:15 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53301
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR34: Ep 6: "Step By Step" (10/26/2022)
« Reply #1 on: October 13, 2022, 11:04:16 AM »
saved
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25397
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR34: Ep 6: "Step By Step" (10/26/2022)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:57:49 PM »
PRESS PICS











Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25397
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR34: Ep 6: "Step By Step" (10/26/2022)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:00:45 PM »










Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25397
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR34: Ep 6: "Step By Step" (10/26/2022)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:05:03 PM »








Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 