Very interesting! Let's not give up hope for TAR Australia just yet!







https://tvtonight.com.au/2023/01/programmers-wrap-2023-network-10.html



Hopeful news from 10. I suspected it wasn't a complete cancellation and more a need to look for a redirection.They would do well to look at returning the cast to a normal number of 12 teams across 12 episodes. I think they've lost the way a bit with the massive 20 teams, the 21-24 episodes, the Sabotage-Save, the intruder teams, all of that just isn't in keeping with the tradition of the race. What we want to see is ordinary Australians from all age groups, ethnicities, physicalities and walks of life, competing in interesting challenges in interesting places. The most they should look to include is a fast forward or two, and a yield/u-turn or two.Here's hoping they schedule it in for late-2023 or early-2024.