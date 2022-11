This is awful news, but it's hardly unexpected. The ratings for TAR Australia 6 were awful, no show was gunna be renewed on those figures.



As for maybe the show would do better with Beau as host, I don't think it would of really made a difference. Every reality show on Network 10 in 2022 has pretty much failed this year, except for Australian Survivor and The Masked Singer, with each of those failed shows having a different Host, so I don't think Beau as Host was a problem for viewers...